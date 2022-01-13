SELINSGROVE – Over the last two years, seeing multiple venues close and opportunities for entertainment few and far between, the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Selinsgrove set a dream into motion — offering the community a night jam-packed with local entertainment, which they have aptly named Winterfest.
Winterfest will be held Saturday in the fire station’s large five-bay truck room, 713 Bridge St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The event is for individuals 21 and older. Tickets are $20, and $30 at the door.
Taking the stage will be Kevin Regan, Rebecca Jade, Civil Fly, Bird Law, Kinsey, and Flyntlock.
Luke Shellenberger is serving as a music coordinator for the event, and also plays guitar for both Civil Fly and Flyntlock.
“Packing six bands — six acts — into this amount of time — it’s something no one really does around here,” he said. “This is going to be a big show, lots of music packed into one evening.”
Shellenberger, 35, has been playing music since age 6, and currently owns and operates a local recording studio in Selinsgrove called Blackberry Alley. Over the years, he has come to know many musicians in the local music scene, including those who will perform at Saturday’s Winterfest.
Country rock band Flyntlock, he said, is the newest of them all.
In fact, all of the musicians know each other, too, creating a unique dynamic for the evening.
“It’s more personal than just some random show shoved together,” Shellenberger said. “These people have been in bands together, recorded together at my studio, or already played shows together.”
“This to us is such a great thing for everybody involved,” he added. “It’s a huge, beautiful room, and we have all these great musicians and people that can come play and have fun together.”
Jason Kline, Shellenberger’s brother and also deputy chief and vice president of the fire department, said the truck room is a perfect venue for Winterfest, able to seat 500 people, and while other venues are closing, it was a great opportunity to put it to use. “There is plenty of space for people to spread out and enjoy a show,” he said.
Kline said this will be the main outreach and fundraiser for the company over the winter months, as they also gear up for other community events later in the year, including their annual Easter egg hunt, a summer carnival, and Oktoberfest.
According to Kline, “It’s 100 percent important to us to support local bands and food vendors.”
Winterfest will also have two local food vendors on hand: Heimbach’s food trailer and Son of a Butcher. Also present will be a local cigar trailer, Perfect Draw.
Even the professional sound and lighting will be done by a local expert, a member of the band Kinsey.
At the same time, Winterfest also supports the ongoing efforts of the volunteer fire company to continue to protect and serve the community.
“It takes a lot of work and time (to fundraise), and getting people to help anymore is tough,” Kline admitted – both with firefighting and fundraising. In addition, during the COVID pandemic, many of their fundraising events had been canceled, taking a toll on their funds as well.
Winterfest will help toward their overall operating costs. But all fundraising also helps them to secure much-needed equipment, such as the $1.4 million ladder truck they are in the process of obtaining through various funding sources.
According to Kline, the company is supported by approximately 20 to 25 active volunteer firefighters.
“We’re a younger department,” he said, “there are a lot of youth. They have energy, great ideas, and they want to be there. “It’s fun to train and be around the guys.”
DH&L responded to more than 400 calls in 2020.
More information is available at https://dhlfire.com or the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company Facebook page. Tickets for Winterfest can be secured online, or obtained from fire company members or at Keller’s Beer, 21 S. Water St., in Selinsgrove.