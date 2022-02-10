RiverStage Community Theatre is seeking to transport audiences to the English countryside with a stage adaption of the 1911 children’s literary classic of “The Secret Garden” in Lewisburg starting Friday.
“We are very excited to be bringing another classic children’s novel, ‘The Secret Garden,’ to our stage,” said Jove Graham, RiverStage Community Theatre board president and the producer of this show. “It’s a timeless story, with just a touch of magic and wonder, about characters who have been through some really tough times but who find each other and reconnect through this beautiful garden.”
There will be five performances at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., in Lewisburg. “The Secret Garden” will be presented on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19, and for a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Feb. 20
Written by Frances Hodgson Burnett and adapted by Pamela Sterling, the play is based on the well-known children’s novel of the same title by Burnett first published in 1911. Long a favorite and considered by some as a classic of children’s literature, the story has been widely adapted for stage and screen.
“The Secret Garden” brings to life the story of a self-centered young orphan girl, Mary Lennox, sent to live with her distant uncle in Misselthwaite Manor on the moors of Yorkshire, England. Full of dark corners and strange night-time noises, Mary is certain there is more to Misselthwaite than meets the eye. With the help of a colorful cast of characters who live and work in the manor and its gardens, Mary embarks on an adventure to uncover the location of a secret garden and the source of mysterious cries that echo through the house at night. It has been hailed as a timeless story of rejuvenation and the magic of the natural, outdoor world.
This production is directed by Peter Wiley, long-time director and part of the creative team who designed RiverStage’s most recent children’s adaptation, “Anne of Green Gables,” in 2019. Wiley joined the RiverStage Board of Directors four years ago and has designed a number of shows for RiverStage, designing and directing its productions of “Oleanna” and “Cyrano.” This is his first time directing “The Secret Garden.”
“The version that RiverStage is presenting was adapted by Pamala Sterling of the University of Arizona and is a ‘play with music,’ that is, a play which includes musical underscoring – something like a film’s soundtrack – as part of the storytelling,” Wiley said. “It’s a very different approach from the 1991 Broadway musical of the same name, with which it should not be confused.”
Since its first appearance in a children’s literary magazine in 1911, “The Secret Garden” has often been ranked among the best all-time children’s novels. This adaptation of the story by Pamela Sterling was the 1991 winner of the Distinguished New Play award from the American Alliance of Theater and Education and has been performed at theaters all over the U.S.
The cast features nine talented actors from throughout the Susquehanna Valley, ranging in age from pre-teen to adults, who have starred in many local productions at RiverStage, Gaspipe, Community Theatre League, and Valley Players, among others. The cast is led by Ketaki Hutchinson playing Mary Lennox, and her young companions Dickon and Colin are played by Caleb Rosinski and Orissa Reed, respectively. The other inhabitants of Misselthwaite Manor include the maid Martha Sowerby (Sarah Bell), housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Joanne Lauer), gardener Bea Weatherstaff (Elaine Pfeil), master of the house Archibald Craven (Peter Zerbe) and his brother, Dr. Craven (Andrew Confair). Rounding out the ensemble is the enchanting Robin who helps guide Mary on her journey, brought to life through puppetry and movement by classically-trained dancer Ralph Sayers.
The core characters in the story are all under 16 years old, so it’s not uncommon to cast older actors to play younger parts.
“I’m happy to say that we have young actors just about the age of the characters to play the leads of Mary, Dickon, and Colin,” Wiley said. “All happen to be students in the Lewisburg Area School District and are doing a first-rate job with difficult parts.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited, and audience masking will be required at all times inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.
This RiverStage production was first scheduled to run in February 2021 but had to be postponed because of COVID, even though rehearsals and set construction had begun.
“RiverStage approached me in 2021 to ask if I would replace the original director who, due to other commitments, could not continue with the production,” Wiley said. “The current cast mixes some actors who were cast in 2020 with some replacement players cast in 2021.”
“The Secret Garden” is a show that ranges in setting from India to Yorkshire, from Edwardian interiors to expansive English gardens. Its scenes flow from one to the next in rapid succession and incorporate original music.
“Producing this play presents several challenges for design, stagecraft, and performers to knit complex elements together effectively,” Wiley said. “To meet these challenges, we’ve taken a cue from the way children’s novels are illustrated, providing enough detail to set a scene while still leaving much to the audience’s imagination.”
It is important to note that while the story is based on a novel for children, the play is only appropriate for ages 8 and up.
“It deals with mature themes of death and loss,” Wiley said. “There are kids in the show, but it’s not really a show for young children.”
“The Secret Garden,” in the broadest sense, is a story of loss and the possibility of recovery from loss. The story is set in motion when one character loses her parents to a Cholera epidemic in India and is forced to move to a new and foreign place.
“It’s a story that speaks directly to our pandemic experience, especially the experience of children,” Wiley said. “I hope the show will create a moment for constructive, hopeful, reflection on the pandemic experience, as we all work to find a way forward from it to healing.”
“There is mystery, and music, and a wonderful little bird who guides Mary on her journey,” Graham said. “We think it will really be a delightful show all around for everyone to enjoy.”