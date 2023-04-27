SELINSGROVE — Residents of the Susquehanna River Valley are invited to join in a worldwide event that celebrates health and unity.
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, also known as One World, One Breath, will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Community Center #1 at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
“This is a yearly, worldwide event that takes place on the last Saturday in April. This year it’s the 29th,” said Michael LaBant, a master trainer with the American Tai Chi and Qigong Association and a board certified instructor with the Tai Chi for Health Association. “The event will be celebrated at the same time in the appropriate time zones to coordinate practitioners in 80 countries doing Tai Chi and Qigong at the same time.”
Tai Chi is defined as “a Chinese martial art and system of calisthenics, consisting of sequences of very slow controlled movements.” It is sometimes called shadowboxing. Qigong is defined as “a system of coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing, and meditation used for the purposes of health, spirituality, and martial-arts training.”
A 2022 article from Harvard Medical School said, “In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise, you go without pausing through a series of motions named for animal actions — for example, ‘white crane spreads its wings’ — or martial arts moves, such as ‘box both ears.’ As you move, you breathe deeply and naturally, focusing your attention — as in some kinds of meditation — on your bodily sensations.”
LaBant has studied with numerous teachers, masters and doctors of Chinese medicine to develop his teaching skills. He has taught at Geisinger’s Silver Circle Program, area Yoga centers, hospitals and veterans’ hospitals, and at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, in Lewisburg.
“There are no physical restrictions, and the movements are not strenuous,” he said. “In fact they are very slow and methodical. I do have a few current students who do the movements while seated.”
Mary Leshinskie, of Elysburg, has been attending Tai Chi classes for about a year and is looking forward to joining in her first World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. She praised LaBant’s knowledge as an instructor.
“He’s accepting of the fact that most of us are new to this practice or discipline,” Lesinskie said. “He recognizes we all have different skill levels.”
She likes the idea of Saturday’s event giving her the opportunity to connect with people around the world in a unique experience.
“It’s kind of cool,” she said, adding that the classes help her with wellness, balance and positivity. “They’re just an approach to wellness. As you’re getting up in years, you want to keep active.”
Robin Barbour, of Mifflinburg, has been attending classes for five years and said LaBant is a good instructor, adapting classes for students as needed.
“Whenever you go to the class, by the end of it you’re both energized and you’re calm,” she said. “I also think my balance is better.”
The classes offer a meditative aspect, as well, Leshinskie said, and can appeal to a wide range of abilities.
“What’s great about the discipline is that you don’t have to be very athletic,” she said. “I think even people who have never had a class will still appreciate it.”
LaBant teaches classes on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Miller Center and 2 p.m. at the Sunbury YMCA, and on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the former Mifflinburg Bank building on Third Street, in Mifflinburg.
