WATSONTOWN — Individuals of all ages and artistic skill levels are invited to participate at a first-ever free Chalk the Walk event in downtown Watsontown on Friday.
A $50 cash prize, offered by event sponsor Kint Beverage Concepts & Fire Protection, will be awarded to each winner in the following categories: ages 7 and under; ages 8-13; and ages 14 and older.
The event is presented by the Watsontown Area Business Association.
Event coordinator Ann Hilliard, broker/owner of REMAX Bridges in Watsontown, said prizes will be awarded based more on effort, versus artistic design.
“It’s really about enthusiasm and participation and just having a good time,” she said.
The judges panel will consist of volunteers from the Watsontown area community.
Participants are asked to bring their own chalk supplies. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. in front of RE/MAX Bridges, 210 Main St. Registrants will receive some free goodies at check-in. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, on the sidewalks along Main Street, stretching from Matchin Street to 4th Street.
Hilliard bought RE/MAX Bridges in Watsontown last year, and is in her first year as a member of the Watsontown Area Business Association. She saw how other Valley communities were holding similar chalk art events, and wanted to see Watsontown try the same, in hopes that it might encourage visitors to see what Watsontown has to offer and to maybe even have dinner in one of the borough’s restaurants after the event.
“Community involvement is part of what I do and who I am,” Hilliard said. “I’m kind of excited to be able to be a part of this.”
Barbara Diehl, of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate, is president of the Watsontown Area Business Association. She was immediately on board with the Chalk the Walk event when Hilliard recommended it. After a year of shutdowns and restrictions, it has been a while since they have been able to host their normal community events.
“I thought this was a good introduction, to start things up for the spring and summer,” Diehl said.
She hopes to see participants of all ages, and families enjoying an evening out together.
“It’s important to have a sense of community,” she said.
The Watsontown Area Business Association was established many years ago, and currently has around 40 member businesses. Diehl said they annually present events to benefit the community and businesses in the area, including Music in the Park, Movies in the Park, a special welcoming of Santa to town, and last year they hosted a Caravan of Lights.
This summer, they will host Music in the Park the fourth Wednesday in June, and the third Wednesday in July and August from 6 to 8 p.m. at the canal boat just off the river bridge in the Watsontown Memorial Park. A food stand will be available. They also hope to have a Movie in the Park this year, and they are planning to have their annual Fourth of July parade.
For more information, visit the Watsontown Area Business Association facebook page.