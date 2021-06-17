Don’t overlook your local library when seeking fun for all ages. From bugs to dinosaurs, NASA discussions to ukulele classes, and even dogs, fairs and time capsules, our local libraries offer enough activities to keep us busy, learning and laughing through the summer.
Degenstein Community Library, Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library is offering extensive in-house programming as well as a virtual summer reading program through Page Turner Adventures, said Melissa A. Rowse, library director.
“This allows for flexibility with parents’ work schedules, other activities and vacations,” she said.
In-house summer reading sessions include:
Week One: Beautiful Birds
Week Two: Amazing Reptiles
Week Three: Pennsylvania’s Animals
Week Four: Mythical Animals
Week Five: Tales of Tails
Week Six: Animal Stars
Week Seven: Awesome Insects
“Each week, we will have a special guest appearance, such as Hawk Mountain, P.T. Reptiles, Montour Preserve, Zoo America, Ryan the Bug Man and Dinorific Duo,” Rowse said. “Due to demographics, many of our children do not have an opportunity to travel to see these programs. We are fortunate to be able to bring the experience to Sunbury.”
Adult summer programs include Arm Chair Aerobics, Parking Lot Bingo, Take & Craft Bags and LIVE Music in the Park.
Where: 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury
More info: 570-286-2461 or www.degensteinlibrary.org
Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library
Kevin Metrocavage, NASA’s International Space Station operations manager and a 1991 graduate of Our Lady Of Lourdes, in Shamokin, will speak through a virtual program at 10 a.m. July 14 at the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library.
Metrocavage’s former kindergarten teacher, Joyce Sickora, is a volunteer at the library and helped to arrange the program, which will be shown to a live audience at the library.
“He’ll go through what his duties are and what his typical day is like,” said Ben Shemory, director of the library. “He’ll give us a little background on working with NASA.”
The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Tails & Tales,” which will include presentations from a puppeteer with a show revolving around animals, a magic show and live animals from CDE Exotics. On the final day of the program, Aug. 11, PP&L will provide funding to give a book from Scholastics America to every child who has participated.
“It will help them to build their personal libraries at home,” Shemory said.
The library offers Preschool Storytime & Movement on Monday mornings at 10 a.m., a knit and crochet club on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., an adult program on Thursdays at 11 a.m. and a library book club at 7 p.m. on Mondays.
“Our ultimate goal is to offer free programming that is entertaining, educational, or both,” Shemory said.
Where: 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin
More info: 570-648-3202 or www.sctplibrary.com
Union County Library System
All Union County libraries are making use of their outdoor spaces to add extra in-person programming, said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the Union County Library System.
“For example, Herr Memorial Library (in Mifflinburg) is holding its toddler/preschool storytime outside at the Mifflinburg Park on Thursday mornings,” she said. “West End Library (in Laurelton) has its Cooking with Friends and Mah Jongg programs in its outdoor Gazebo. The Public Library for Union County (in Lewisburg) is using its yard space and outdoor venues. Throughout the summer the Lewisburg library will have a Kids in the Garden program, and in July they have an outdoor storytime at the Bridge Avenue Berry Farm, in Allenwood.”
Children, teens and adults can all explore the animal kingdom as part of the Union County Library System’s Summer Quest program, “Tails & Tales.” Through the support of Fulton Financial Advisors at Fulton Bank, the program encouraging people to read and explore is being offered at all three Union County libraries.
“We have a lot of engaging programs about the animal kingdom that plays off our Summer Quest theme: Tails & Tales,” Dziadosz said. “The program, which runs from June 7 to Aug. 7, features events like Owl Pellet Dissection, Trick Dog Class, Pokémon Go Hunt, Movie Nights, Crafts and other STEAM activities.”
Also new this year is a 1,000-minute reading challenge and Brag Tags, Dziadosz said. For every 125 minutes read (about 20 minutes a day) children earn up to one Brag Tag a week. They may collect tags throughout the summer program. If they complete the 1,000-minute reading challenge by Aug. 7, they earn a free book.
Participants can track their reading minutes with the easy-to-use Reader Zone App. Alternatively, a weekly paper reading log is available at the library and online to download for those who wish to track reading without the app.
All programs are free of charge.
More info:
Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, 570-523-1172
Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, 570-966-0831
West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, 570-922-4773
Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Northumberland
The Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library has added new books and DVDs to its collection, allowing patrons to find their favorite authors or explore different ones.
Computers and access to Wi-Fi in and around the building are available. Check with library staff for the Wi-Fi password.
“We are also excited to be bringing our children’s library back to life again. As concerns and precautions are lessening we will be opening all areas with the fun books, toys, and adventures as we have been known for,” as stated in a press release.
This July 14, the library will hold a “remembrance” gathering at 4 p.m. to honor former librarian Barb Bish, who served as PFML librarian when technology was just coming into use in libraries.
“It is thanks to Barb that PFML was one of the first libraries in the area to implement an automated library system,” according to a press release. “With Barb’s guidance and enthusiasm, every piece of material in the library became a number in a software system, making it quickly identified and checked in or out giving every patron a very special library card. Barb was also the driving force when the library established a public access computer lab. Many may remember the pastel-colored Macs that filled the room with noise and excitement.”
The library is also looking for PHEAA eligible work-study students, from incoming college freshmen to seniors. Summer interns are a valuable part of the library’s summer programs benefitting the youth of the community Contact the library or stop in to sign up.
Check out these programs for summer fun:
School-Age Summer Reading “Tails & Tales” through July 30, Monday and Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. or Thursday and Friday 1-3 p.m. (Choose two days in a row to come.)
Tuesday: Art Club 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday: Captain Nemo Oceans Club: 1-2 p.m.
Thursday: Uke With Us (beginners Ukulele class, 6th grade and up, limited to 10). Starts July 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday: Lego Club, 2-3 p.m., Video and Tech Club 3-4 p.m.
Saturday: Girls Club: Grades 4-8: 10-11 a.m.
Preschool Schedule:
Wednesdays:
Wee Ones, birth to age 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Preschool STEM, 3-5 year-olds, 2-3 p.m.
Preschool Scribble Art, 2-5 year-olds, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Fridays:
Cruise into Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m.
Special Program:
Monday June 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Leap into Science, Light and Shadow Family Workshop. Bring the family to experiment with light and explore the ways it interacts with objects to create shadows, reflections, and more.
Teen Programs:
Teen Reading Lounge: Thursdays 9-10:30 a.m. at the Shikellamy Middle School. Runs through July 15.
Box of Light Studio: with Rand Whipple, artist in residence, Aug. 16-20.
Where: 100 King St., Northumberland
More info: 570-473-8201 or www.priestleyforsyth.org. Also check “Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library” on Facebook for updates to activities.
Snyder County Libraries
To accommodate varying degrees of vaccination levels, the Snyder County Libraries’ 2021 Summer Reading program, Tales and Tails, will be both in-person and virtual, with supplemental activities designed to encourage families to use the libraries in the manner in which they are most comfortable.
“We wanted to make sure it’s available to everyone, whether they wanted to come in to the library or not,” said Kassondera Walters, AmeriCorps member with the library.
Running through July 23, Tales and Tails gives kids up to 12 years old the opportunity to earn prizes, such as books and “brag tags” for their participation. All ages have the goal of reading, or being read to, for 1,000 minutes.
Children will receive one brag tag for each 100 minutes of reading. To earn extra brag tags, they can come into the library and tell a staff member about a book they read or had read to them.
When children register, they will receive a stuffed animal to read to.
“Each child gets a little stuffed Book Buddy,” Walters said “It kind of encourages reading and is a good way to get kids to read out loud. I mean, what kid doesn’t love to read to a stuffed animal?”
The Book Buddies will also be invited to a special sleepover at their library and can then tell their adopted owners all about it.
Another way to earn brag tags is to find Max the Library Duck.
“Every week we hide the duck in a different place for the children to find,” Walters said.
Weekly craft activities will be available for pickup at each of the county’s four libraries: Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, in Selinsgrove, and the libraries in McClure, Beavertown and Middleburg. Children can also earn a free book after filling out two different bingo cards, one focusing on library usage and one on kindness.
Check out “Snyder County Libraries” on Facebook to link to Summer Reading episodes with Miss Sue, on YouTube.
More info:
Rudy Gelnett Memorial, 1 N. High St., Selinsgrove, 570-374-7163
McClure Community, 4 Library Lane, McClure, 570-658-7700
Beavertown Community, 111 W Walnut St., Beavertown, 570-658-3437
Middleburg Community, 13 N. Main St., Middleburg, 570-837-5931
Thomas Beaver Free Library, Danville
The Thomas Beaver Free Library has a full lineup of activities planned for the summer.
“Summer is traditionally a time for people to do a lot of recreational reading,” said Kathleen McQuiston, director of the library. “Children also tend to read a lot during the summer since they are out of school. It’s an excellent way for them to reinforce what they have learned during the school year and a great way to learn independently.
The library launched an Our Community Reads and Learns Challenge last month, their most ambitious event of the summer.
“Our goal this year is to read 100,000 minutes as a community,” McQuiston said.
Whether online, through an app or on paper, participants can keep track of the amount of time and the number of pages they read. “Read, write reviews, and complete activities to earn badges and be entered for a chance to win prizes,” as stated on the library’s website, www.tbflibrary.org/summer-reading-program.
All participants under 18 who read 1,000 minutes will earn a prize. The reader in each age group (including adults) with the most minutes read will also win a prize. One person from each age group will be drawn at random to win a prize. The more minutes a person reads and the more reviews and activities completed, the more entries they will earn toward the random drawing.
“We are going to focus on outdoor events and activities as much as possible,” McQuiston said. “This is because while people are going out and about more and more, they seem to be more comfortable outdoors.”
Saturday, June 26, the library is hosting BOOKAPALOOZA! from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a combination of indoor and outdoor activities.
“There will be a chalk walk, crafts for the kids and adults, and other surprises,” McQuiston said. “The Friends of the Thomas Beaver Free Library will also be hosting a book sale that day. We will also be signing people up for Our Community Reads and Learns or a library card if they need one.”
July 6th is the 135th anniversary of the laying the cornerstone of the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
“Considering the year we all had last year, we definitely want to celebrate,” McQuiston said. “We are planning quick activities and small displays people can explore throughout the building.”
Children are invited to tune in to Storytime with Miss Beth on Thomas Beaver Free Library’s YouTube channel. Email the library for the link at tbflstaff@ptd.net. Craft bags are available for children, featuring a variety of kids’ projects, and Story Time to Go! offers a number of pre-packaged books and activities for families to take home and work on. Craft bags are available for children, featuring a wide variety of fun and beautiful projects that kids can do with help, or by themselves. Also, take advantage of Miss Beth’s Picks, allowing Miss Beth to choose a selection of books based on a child’s interest.
Adults might want to look into joining either Talking Circles via Zoom or Bookworms Book Club. More information on both can be found by contacting the library at 570-275-4180 or tbflstaff@ptd.net.
“We are also very excited to have a Library Garden this summer,” McQuiston said. “We have flowers and vegetables growing. We will be planning events for later in the summer once our crops come in.”
Where: 317 Ferry St., Danville
More info: 570-275-4180 or www.tbflibrary.org
Milton Public Library at Rose Hill, in Milton
The Milton Public Library is taking advantage of a historical moment to record memories while they are fresh in people’s minds.
“Our partnership with Bucknell University has really given our summer library program a boost,” said Kris LaVanish, director of the library. “We have partnered to do a community archive centered around the community perspective as it relates to this year of COVID.”
Community members are welcome to make entries in the form of art or the written word so the library can then create a book as a historical record of the pandemic’s effect on the community.
“Our first event, on May 22, introduced all of our partners for the summer,” LaVanish said. “The highlight of the day came when a Milton High school student, Olivia Rohland, read her entry for the archive. It was so inspirational and thoughtful, I cried!”
Everyone, ages 0 to 99+, who participates in summer reading this year will receive a History at Home Summer Reading Bag to take home and create their submission for the archive, as well as materials to participate in other summer reading activities.
“I am really hoping for great participation,” LaVanish said.
Upcoming events include:
June 19, Looking: A Nature Drawing Workshop, with local artist Brice Brown. Ages 16 and up.
June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Gardening Reimagined, with Master Gardener P. Harte
June 23–30, Outdoor Obstacle Course, scavenger hunt on the library grounds
June 30, Cubism self-portraits. Ages 4 and up.
July 1–17, Tail Trail: A Tale with Tails Adventure, outdoor program
July 10, The Flu Pandemic of 1918, with Bucknell Assistant History Professor Jennifer Kosmin
July 15, Tik Tok Egg Drop, STEM program for ages 10 to 18 involving an egg drop
Wednesdays through July 14, Summertime Storytime, outdoor family storytime
Wednesdays through Aug. 18, YMCA Free Lunch Program for kids to take home and enjoy
July 17, Wrap-Up Party, with food and games.
“Our Wrap-Up Party will include a time capsule where we invite patrons to write themselves a letter and add it to the time capsule to be dug up and handed back to them for our summer reading 2022 Kickoff Party,” LaVanish said. “I am really excited about this, as well.”
Where: 541 Broadway, Milton
More info: 570-742-7111 or www.miltonpalibrary.org
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com