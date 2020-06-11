Even though the pandemic forced their doors to close, public libraries in the Valley have never stopped serving their communities. From creative online programs to curbside pickups, they have kept their patrons supplied with educational and entertaining reading materials and activities. Now that the region is moving into the green phase, they are cautiously moving forward with more offerings as they look forward to a day when things can go back to at least a sense of normal.
As Union and Northumberland counties move into the green phase of Pennsylvania reopening plan on Friday, the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury will continue their curbside delivery next week, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, and will offer in-person services from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“This allows us to pull books and make sure everything is clean and sanitized in the morning,” said Melissa Rowse, library director.
“People can come in to browse the library and use the computers,” she added. However, “We are not doing any group programs in the building yet.”
She said they have installed sneeze guards at the circulation desk, rearranged furniture, removed children’s toys and marked the floor to guide patrons on where to stand. In addition, “Every hour, we will be wiping down high-touch areas such as the door handles, elevator buttons, and the circulation desk,” Rowse said.
“Of course, the safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers is paramount,” she added. They will require everyone entering the building to wear a mask and practice social distancing while browsing.
Degenstein also plans to post their “Imagine Your Story”-themed Summer Reading Program online, which will include weekly grab-and-go packets for students. Registration for children and adults can be completed at degenstein.readsquared.com. Books and prizes can be earned weekly, and activities, crafts and skits will be posted daily on Facebook.
In addition, Degenstein has scheduled two outside programs. Parking Lot Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 22; this is an alternative to the library’s very popular Book Bingo they normally hold in their community room once a month. There is no fee, and winners can choose a book from the cart to keep. At 7 p.m., June 23, the library will be hosting Music in the Park, with singer/songwriter Ben Shemory — who works as the audiovisual assistant at the library.
“We hope by the fall that we can add back our normal activities such as storytimes, armchair aerobics and junior builder’s crew,” Rowse said.
Even though precautions are being taken and the reopening is moving slowly, Rowse said, “We are very excited to be entering the green phase. It will be so nice to be back.”
Plans for in-person programs
According to Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator, the Union County Library System will continue to offer pick-up service through the end of the month. They are finalizing plans for the next phase of reopening. For now, she said, only the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg has in-person programs scheduled. Registration is already full for their Kids in the Garden Program every Monday through July, and their Take & Make Fairy Garden program scheduled for June 18. Dziadosz said they are requiring participants to wear masks and social distance.
She is encouraged by the public’s strong desire to continue seeking library services.
“We are thrilled by the response to our pick-up service and the interest in Summer Quest and our upcoming events,” Dziadosz said. “We’ve missed our patrons and look forward to our reopening as well. As we plan the next phase of our reopening, we’ll continue to follow guidelines put forth by the Commonwealth Libraries to ensure a safe environment for the public and our staff.”
Rick Gathman, board chair of the Himmelreich Library in downtown Lewisburg, said they are preparing to reopen next week, with limited borrowing and return privileges for patrons as they continue to follow guidelines by Pennsylvania’s Framework for Reopening Public Libraries.
“As we move through the summer and fall, as guidelines permit,” he said, “we anticipate relaunching our full operations with regular hours for loaning to the public our growing collections of over 11,000 books, DVDs, and study guides.”
They also have plans, he added, to “relaunch our busy regular scheduledof public activities, including ‘Author’s Nights,’ ‘Sunday Conversations,’ ‘Concerts on the Lawn,’ children’s story hours, and more.” Patrons are encouraged to check for updates on the library’s website at TheHimmelreich.com.
Already green
Having moved into the “green” phase last week, libraries in Snyder and Montour counties are continuing to move forward with programs and offerings.
During the pandemic, Snyder County Libraries began almost immediately offering children’s programs via Facebook and YouTube, according to Pam Ross, executive director. Now, they have programs uploaded six days a week.
Patrons can continue to put items on hold for curbside pickup at any of the county’s four libraries, a service that was begun in mid-May. Fax, printing, and other services are also available (for more information, call the libraries). At the Selinsgrove location, patrons can schedule an appointment to select a book or to use a computer in the library.
Beginning Monday, Ross said Snyder County Libraries will offer a “full-scale summer reading program” online for kids ages 0 to 12. They will provide the craft supplies for the program, in which kids can read, participate in programs and challenges, and earn “brag tags”, Ross said, “so they can show off their success.” For those without Internet access, the library will provide DVDs and written materials.
Access to essential services
When things began to open up more, Kathleen McQuiston, director of the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville, said, “Our first priority was allowing people to borrow library books and DVDs again, which we are doing through curbside services.”
“Our next step is to enable library users back into the building to use computers,” she said. “Many people do not have computers or internet access at home, so not being able to come into the library is a real hardship.”
In addition, while the library annually offers a summer learning programming for children, McQuiston said, “We wanted to do something geared for the whole community this year.” So, they launched “Our Community Reads and Learns,” with a community goal of reading 3,000 books by Aug. 22.
“The last few months have been challenging for all of us,” McQuiston said, “and we wanted to do something to bring us together as a community. It’s gratifying to see children, adults, and families sign up to read and contribute to a community goal.”
The shutdowns have certainly hit hard the library’s main objective of sharing, McQuiston said — “sharing books, sharing equipment, sharing spaces.”
But the Valley’s libraries are continuing to press forward with a steady purpose and cautious optimism.
“The biggest consideration when it comes to planning is recognizing that we have a lot of high-risk patrons, and that we need to proceed carefully,” Ross said. “We know that temporarily things will need to change as we work to reopen.”
But how long it will be before library doors are fully open once again is anybody’s guess.
In the meantime, “we are working hard each day to do the best we can with the resources we have,” McQuiston said.