MILTON — Full-time professional magician Brent Kessler would normally be busy right now performing his signature close-up and parlor magic at venues throughout the central Susquehanna Valley. But as with most entertainers, the COVID-19 shutdowns have led to cancellations and reschedulings. However, Kessler has conjured up a way to keep his magic alive in what otherwise could have been a disappearing act.
During this downtime, the 35-year-old Milton resident is producing online videos, including ideas for easy magic tricks that families can do together at home.
“It’s something different to do while everybody’s stuck in their house,” Kessler said.
In addition, at the urging of his friend, Tim Keeley, Kessler decided to produce a special thank you video to health care workers. Wanting to contribute in some way to the coronavirus relief efforts, he decided to do what he knows best. The two-minute presentation is of a card trick that he customized to present a message of gratefulness to those who have been on the front lines. Kessler said the YouTube video garnered 8,000 views.
“I think it’s important for anybody that has some sort of specific skill set…to do something for their community or help in any way they can with that skill set,” he said. “This was the only way I could think of to show my appreciation as a magician.”
Kessler’s journey in magic began when he was about 6 or 7 years old, when his grandmother gave him a magic kit for Christmas. During that time, he was also drawn to the special television presentations featuring David Copperfield. He remembers performing magic for show and tell in second grade. He stopped pursuing magic around age 9, but got back into it around 14 years old when he met James Galbraith, who owned a magic shop in downtown Sunbury at the time.
Galbraith said Kessler was very timid and shy, but he continued to encourage him in performance magic – oftentimes having Kessler demonstrate a trick at the shop for customers. Galbraith takes pride in seeing where Kessler is now.
“He’s very dedicated to the art,” he said. “This is this man’s livelihood, and he takes this very seriously. I feel very honored to even have gotten him started in magic.”
Galbraith said Kessler’s magic doesn’t discriminate between children or adult audience members, and that his shows are clean, professional and something the entire family will enjoy. Galbraith enjoys helping him to sometimes set up for shows, and offer his thoughts when Kessler asks him about a new trick he’s been working on.
“He lives and breathes magic,” Galbraith said. “He loves it, he enjoys it. He is constantly practicing and trying to come up with his own interpretation and put his own spin on it.”
The pandemic has pushed Kessler to not just come up with ideas for new tricks, but how to keep them before an audience. He’s done more videos in the past month, he said, than he’s ever done.
“It definitely made me stop and think, ‘What can I do to stay relevant?’” he said.
However, he’s hoping it’s only temporary.
“I want to go back to live performances,” he said, “like every other entertainer does.”
In the meantime, the videos allow him to impart to his audiences something that might be especially appreciated during these uncertain times, and something that has kept him so connected to the art.
“Helping them escape reality for a small moment in time is why I think any magician sticks with it for so long,” he said.
“I think it’s important to give yourself a break and not constantly be worried about all the things that this pandemic has made people stress out about.”
Kessler performs about 20 shows per month. He specializes in close-up magic, and also performs a parlor-type stage show for regular business and family functions of up to a couple hundred people.
Over the years, his clients have included Universal Studios in Orlando, Knoebel’s Grove, Applebee’s, TGI Fridays, Paper Magic, Mapleville Book Manufacturing, Reinhart Foods Inc., MDA, Hilton Hotel, Hyundai, Woodloch Pines Resort, Bucknell and Susquehanna universities, Keystone College, Sun Bank, and many more.
Kessler is also the recipient of the Best General Magic Award by the Magicians Alliance of Eastern States.
For more information, visit brentkesslermagic.com or facebook.com/themindtease. Continue to look for more of his videos on YouTube by searching for “magician Brent Kessler.”