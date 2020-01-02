LEWISBURG — As 2019 draws to a close and we get ready to embark not just on a new year and a new decade, as luck would have it, we are also on the cusp of awards season in the entertainment industry, which makes this the perfect time to reflect on the best movies of the past 10 years.
Whether you enjoy a night out at the theatre or prefer to get your entertainment in-house these days with one of many streaming services or via DVD rental, there has been no lack of feature films to keep us entertained.
Shelly Sholley considers herself an avid moviegoer, but admits that she tends to see more movies this time of the year primarily because of the upcoming Golden Globes and Oscars.
“My best friend got me into doing an annual OscarQuest about 15 years ago,” said Sholley. “We try to see all of the nominated films and performances” prior to the Oscars.
In 2009 Sholley said the pair decided to “up our game" and attempt to see Entertainment Weekly's “50 films you should see before the Oscars.”
They succeeded.
Sholley, who lives in West Milton, is an active member of her community and holds a full-time job, so the amount of time she can spend enjoying her hobby varies on her schedule.
“It’s subjective,” she explained. “This past weekend, in ramping up for The Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, I watched six movies.”
She planned to spend some time New Year’s Eve New Year's Day watching as well, bringing the total movies watched in one week to 15. And though she said she prefers going to the theatre, she appreciates being able to utilize DVDs and streaming platforms for those times when she cannot get out to see a film.
For Shelby Erb and Rob Goldman, of Northumberland, catching a new release in the theatre is always preferable as well, but the couple also has an extensive movie collection that allows them to take in as many films as they’d like each month.
Erb said they enjoy action/adventure films as well as comedy or animated movies.
“The story has to be good,” she said. “Whether fun, action-filled or historically based, it has to draw me in on some level.”
Thinking back over the past decade, Erb said it’s hard to choose just a few favorites, but said some did stick out as especially good. Those movies include The "Pitch Perfect” movies (“they are funny and just plain fun with great music and likable characters,” she said); “Wonder Woman,” “Hidden Figures,” “American Sniper,” “Jurassic Park”/“Jurassic World” series of films, and “The Meg.”
Then, of course, there was the “Star Wars” franchise.
“I know this spans more than a decade,” said Erb. “I really only acknowledge Episodes four through nine. One through three I did not like at all. But this series of films is based on the classic good versus evil concept.”
While she has found worthwhile films in the mix, Erb said she is somewhat frustrated by the lack of originality with more recent films.
“It seems like Hollywood is on a reboot kick,” she said. “So many movies are being remade and usually not for the better. Where are the original stories? Where are the true stories that haven’t been told yet but we need to see?”
For Lydia Swanson of Turbotville, who watches at least one movie each week (new or old), the past decade has been all about Disney movies.
"First and foremost, I love any and all Disney movies,” she said. “Because I love Disney and they never make bad movies.”
Her favorite genre, though, is action/sci-fi, which includes “Marvel” and “Star Wars.”
“I love these types of movies because they usually have deep and awesome plots along with great action and fun characters,” said Swanson.
Thinking back, Swanson named “Big Hero 6” as one of the best and most underrated movies from the decade.
“The story it tells is so much deeper than just some ‘kids movie,’” she said.
Like Erb, Swanson has enjoyed the “Star Wars” series.
“My all-time favorite series has most definitely been the last trilogy of the ‘Star Wars Skywalker’ saga — they’re literally amazing,” she said.
“I’ve also enjoyed the most recent “Jurassic World” movies and “Zootopia” is another really great film this decade as it touched on some really interesting social topics in a cool way.”
Some other favorites include both “Frozen” movies, “Endgame” and “Black Panther,” which she said may be her favorite of the decade (other than “Big Hero 6").
“That’s because even though it is a superhero movie, it is completely different from the normal superhero movie. It’s amazing how much research and detail was put into that film.”
“Black Panther” is one of Swanson’s all-time favorite movies for many reasons, she said.
“One of my favorite things about “Black Panther” is not even T’Challa, its Shuri. She is one of the most impressive, strong female characters of the entire decade and it wasn’t about her fighting skills, it was about her knowledge, intelligence, and use of science.”
Sholley agreed with many of Swanson’s picks for best movies of the decade.
“'Black Panther’ was an amazing film that combined a diverse cast, beautiful costumes and sets,” said Sholley. “Also, the universal appeal of comic book films/the ever-popular ‘Marvel Universe’. I think superhero movies are a huge trend and have proven very successful and popular and of course, the re-emergence of the ‘Star Wars’ series was huge. I'm a little behind on those but as a kid growing up on the originals, I'm curious to see how that series wraps up.”
Other favorites included “La La Land,” “12 Years A Slave,” “Hidden Figures” and “Lincoln.”
“They were all because I thought they were wonderful and also historic,” she said. “And, of course, I loved and cried multiple times at 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?,’ because I loved watching Mr. Rogers as a kid.”
Scott Bayly of Mifflinburg spends a good amount of time watching movies each month.
“I see about three to four movies a week and about 12-16 a month,” he said.
In his opinion, the past decade has been, in large part, all about superheroes.
“The Marvel movies, I believe, have done well because of the writing, acting choice and the amount of effort Disney has put into the movies,” he said. “DC, on the other hand, has not done well because I think they are trying too hard to get caught up with Marvel.”
Another trend Bayly said he has noticed is a “decade trend.”
“What I mean by that is movies like ‘Drive’ (2011), ‘It Follows (2014), ‘Good Guys’ (2016) and ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ (2019), have done well because of the decade they are trying to portray,” he explained. “Drive and It Follows have an 80’s feel. The other two movies have 60’s and 70’s feel — there is a feeling of nostalgia with these movies.”
And while others prefer comedy and animation, Bayly would rather watch “Godzilla,” alien and predator movies.
“I'm a big fan of monster movies,” he said. “‘Gladiator’ is my favorite because it's well-done revenge (movie). Who doesn't like a good revenge movie?”
David Ackley watches about eight movies per month, but said while there have been a few standouts in the past decade, he just wasn’t “wowed” by much.
“There just weren’t many pictures that I just had to see at the theater,” he said. “I waited for most to hit DVD and now streaming.”
He named “Captain Phillips “(“you knew it was going to end well, but how?” he said), “Toy Story 3” (“a comedy that made me cry”) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (“a classic Scorsese film that had everything - great story, drama, comedy.”)
There’s no doubt that moviegoers will have plenty of new films to indulge in as we embark on a new decade, there are some movies that will always remain favorites.
For Erb, that choice is easy.
“Titanic,” she said. “I have always been fascinated by the sinking of the Titanic. The way James Cameron approached the making of the film was not only entertaining but it was a great tribute to the actual ship and the lives lost that night. To incorporate so many facts into a film about a fictional love story is special and you don’t see that kind of originality in movies anymore. Everything now and days seems rushed and redone.”