Valley musical directors, actors reflect on return to stage

When COVID-19 restrictions canceled live theater performances, high school actors in the Susquehanna Valley learned the hard truth of the phrase, “You don’t miss something until it’s gone.” All plays and musicals went virtual. The response from the audience … could only be imagined.

With a return to live performances, students and teachers alike beamed with joy and relief when they were able to hear and sense the audiences’ gasps, chuckles, “Awws” and applause.

This year, musicals took audiences to fantastical places, like an underwater kingdom Shamokin Area High School’s “The Little Mermaid” or camp for demigods in Shikellamy’s “The Lightning Thief.” They traveled to the past, like Danville Area’s “Guys and Dolls,” Lewisburg Area’s “Les Miserables,” Midd-West’s “Bye Bye Birdie” and Mifflinburg Area’s “Fiddler on the Roof.” Audiences laughed at Meadowbrook Christian’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and Milton Area’s “Mamma Mia!” Some productions, like Line Mountain’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” Warrior Run’s “Cinderella” and Selinsgrove Area’s “Godspell,” shared valuable lessons. A few musicals introduced viewers to unusual figures, like Mount Carmel Area’s “The Addams Family” or Southern Columbia Area’s “Big Fish.” But in every production, the Valley got to witness a wide array of talent.

Here, we caught up with the schools to see what they thought of their first post-pandemic musicals.

Danville Area High School

“Guys and Dolls” — March 3-5

Seeing her students’ triumph on stage this year renewed Jordan Hiravi’s hopes for future productions.

“I am so proud of the efforts and success of our students and can’t wait to see how they continue to develop next year,” she said.

Hiravi, a music educator at Liberty Valley Elementary School and the Danville High School musical director, pointed out how happy everyone was to be able to once again produce a musical performance.

“It was great to be able to perform a full production in earnest again,” she said. “The last full musical we produced was ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ which we were able to perform with success the week before our school shut down for the pandemic in 2020.”

Last year they chose to produce a play instead of a musical, to limit exposure to COVID-19.

“The greatest thing about this year was being able to expose students to the musical elements of theatre again,” she said. “I always feel that our biggest success is in watching how the students grow and become their character throughout the course of the season.”

Highlights of the show included its classic musical numbers.

“The audience loved the humor and Frank Loesser’s timeless score, with songs such as ‘Luck be a Lady’ and ‘Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat,’” Hiravi said.

For both actors and audience, it’s tough to beat sharing the story together.

“The students were thrilled to perform live, and the audience was so appreciative of their efforts,” Hiravi said. “The audience’s response allowed our students to feed off of that energy and perform with greater confidence and vulnerability.”

Lewisburg Area High School

“Les Miserables” — March 3-5

Now that the musical is over, Lindsey Eischeid, fifth through eighth-grade band director, and Sarah Tiede, vocal and general music teacher at Lewisburg’s Donald H. Eichorn Middle School, had some time to reflect on the experience.

“The conclusion of musical season is always bittersweet; it feels great to have accomplished such a wonderful production, but everyone involved always welcomes the break and return to normal schedules,” Eischeid said. “We had a lot of incredible seniors involved this year, and they will be deeply missed next year. The reality of their last show happening can be emotional.”

She praised the students for their efforts on this year’s more daunting program.

“We chose a challenging show by deciding to perform ‘Les Miserables,’ and the students rose to the occasion,” she said. “They worked tirelessly to develop their characters, learn their blocking, and learn their music, which was a huge feat since the entire production is through song.”

Eischeid noted the audience’s appreciation for the work.

“The students went above and beyond during each performance, and the audience was impressed with the students’ ability to tell such an emotional story,” she said. “We also included closed captions for the first time, and audience members raved about that addition.”

Performing live once again was a treat for both students and the audience.

“The kids were absolutely thrilled to be in front of a live audience again,” Eischeid said. “After putting together a virtual musical revue last year, this was a welcome change for everyone. You could feel the positive energy from the audience, and the performers certainly resonated with that!”

Line Mountain High School

“All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten” — March 24-26

After the long evenings of rehearsing and memorizing lines, it’s time to kick back with a sigh of satisfaction.

“Now that the Line Mountain musical is over we are all very proud of what our students accomplished,” said Cheryl Ibberson, musical business manager. “Everyone was tired and ready for a rest, and they all earned that rest!”

Ibberson, a retired Line Mountain teacher who said she still loves working with kids, has remained active with the marching band and musicals, where she helps director Beverly Kline-Lash.

“Our biggest success was how hard everyone worked and how ready they were for the production,” Ibberson said. “‘Kindergarten’ has LONG monologues, and they are hard to memorize. Not only did our cast memorize them, but they also did a great job of acting them out so that the audience got the message behind each one.”

She noted the need for talent among actors and everyone involved in the making of a musical.

“Our young fifth-grade actors had great stage presence and really made us proud,” she said. “Our talented musicians added another great dimension to the show. Our entirely student stage and tech crew did an amazing job of running the show.”

Even with the challenge of memorizing and acting out the seemingly endless soliloquies, the young actors managed to keep the audience entertained.

“The audience seemed to be most impressed with those long monologues, and the way the actors presented them,” Ibberson said. “Our students were thankful and very happy to be back in front of an audience again.”

Meadowbrook Christian School

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” — March 24-26

Ending a high school musical — and all the rehearsals and learning that accompany it — can be a bittersweet experience, as Amanda Brosious, musical director of the show, discovered.

“I feel super proud of the kids for all they accomplished this musical season!” she said, acknowledging, “There is always a letdown post-show, but we are grateful for the opportunity to have put on ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.’”

Friendships outside of the musical production helped create an authentic, brotherly feeling among the actors.

“I heard from several people that they loved the group of brothers,” Brosious said. “These guys are on several sports teams and already had great chemistry together as friends. Their song and dance numbers were magical.”

Like the other Susquehanna Valley students, Meadowbrook kids were thrilled to perform in front of an audience of family, friends and community members.

“The kids were so grateful to be in front of a large, live crowd once again,” Brosious said. “There is nothing quite like the give-and-take of a live audience.”

Midd-West High School

“Bye Bye Birdie” — March 31-April 3

“There is always a sense of relief when a show has wrapped,” said Kathryn Gaugler, Spanish teacher and high school theatre director. “The months of planning and preparation turn into months of learning and rehearsing, and in a weekend it’s suddenly done."

“The juxtaposition between happiness of a successful show and the sadness that you’ll never have the same group of kids performing the same show can be quite emotional. The strongest emotion for me, besides exhaustion, is relief that the students put forth their best show and that it was successful.”

With a musical inspired by Elvis Presley being drafted into the United States Army, it only made sense to create a scene reminiscent of early television shows.

“I think my favorite surprise for the audience in our show was the black-and-white ‘live broadcast’ on the stage,” Gaugler said. “The musical has a moment where Conrad Birdie is performing on the Ed Sullivan show, and we tried to replicate what that broadcast would’ve looked like to the viewers at home. We used my classroom document camera and a projector to give our audience the black-and-white TV viewpoint of the action on stage. I think the effect turned out really nicely.”

The students agreed that performing in front of a live audience again was amazing.

“Though last year we performed live, it was completely socially distanced, so our crowds weren’t as large as usual,” said senior Kelsey Bishop. “Being able to be closer to normal for senior year was such a huge honor!”

“It definitely felt great to be performing in front of a live audience again,” said junior Kyle Boonie. “I am very thankful to see that even after the pandemic, people are still eager to come to a live show and support the arts.”

“I love getting a response from them, especially being a comedic actress,” said senior Lydia Witherite. “It was so much fun hearing the crowd laugh like years before.”

“It felt amazing, and my school year wouldn’t have been complete without it,” said senior Isbella Lapetina. “I’m so grateful I had this experience to make my senior year!”

Seeing and hearing the reactions from the audience felt good for all involved.

“The kids were so excited to not be under a ticket quantity or live-stream-only limitation,” Gaugler said. “All of the friends, families and classmates could attend and celebrate their hard work. We had a wonderful turnout and hope that people will keep coming back to the theatre!”

Mifflinburg Area High School

“Fiddler on the Roof” — March 17-19

Looking back on a successful production gives a feeling of satisfaction for Patricia Wagner, lead teacher for Mifflinburg Area School District’s fine arts department and the director of choral and theatre activities at the high School.

“We all feel great,” she said. “The musical was a huge success, and our community loved it.”

Wagner attributed part of the show’s success to its enduring appeal.

“The storyline is timeless, and it had the right amount of angst, family, love and humor,” she said.

Big song and dance numbers filled the stage and captivated the viewers in the auditorium.

“The total ensemble was showcased throughout the performance,” Wagner said, “and the audiences really enjoyed the ensemble singing and dancing, as well as the solos and duets throughout the show.”

Not only did the audience participation make the students feel appreciated, it increased their confidence and acting clout.

“Audiences fuel the student performances,” Wagner said, “and each night our audience gave the ensemble great applause, appreciation and feedback, which made each future performance even better.”

Milton Area High School

“Mamma Mia” — April 1-3

With “Mamma Mia” behind him, Steve Aguirre, ESL aide and translator/interpreter for the Milton School District, experienced a range of emotions.

“It’s a very mixed feeling,” said Aguirre, who is also the drama director and advisor for the musical. “Suddenly, we can all go home after school ... which is weird! It’s weird that that’s weird, but it is! We stayed after school four days a week since the New Year.

“I am very glad to have more time for my family, but I think most theatre people would agree: when you’re not in the rehearsal process for something, you’re excited to start the next thing.”

He pointed to the students as the show’s biggest success.

“We have uproarious applause after big group numbers, so I think the audience particularly loved our cast energy, the lights, the choreography, the upbeat feel of the show as a whole,” he said. “I also think our audience particularly loved our Dynamos (the trio of leading ladies). Their performances were powerful.”

Nothing quite compares with the sensation of performing in front of a live audience.

“It is truly a feeling like no other,” Aguirre said. “I am so glad we were able to safely perform in front of hundreds of people a night. I know that our upperclassmen don’t take that feeling for granted, because they know what it’s like to miss out on it.

“I have never had a ‘new kid’ in theatre that came out for the show and regretted it after that experience of performing in front of the audience. The feeling you get after a successful run is one that I think all personality types can embrace.”

Tridaija Alvarez, a senior who played Tanya, said it felt freeing to be back in front of a live audience with no COVID restrictions.

“Theatre is a place where the actors get to express themselves, but it’s also a place where the audience can go to escape as well,” she said. “The COVID restrictions made me feel like the connection between the actors on stage and the audience wasn’t there. Now that we don’t have the restrictions, I feel like we were able to express ourselves and perform better for our audience.

“The audience this year was also significantly larger than the audience for last year’s musical. It was an incredible feeling to know that that many people missed the arts in its entirety just as much as we did.”

“It being my first time ever performing in a musical, it was nerve-wracking backstage looking at all of the people in the audience,” said Dillan Guinn-Bailey, a senior who played Bill. “But whenever I was on stage, I paid them no mind. I guess just being focused on acting and lines was enough for me to not faze out all of my nerves when on stage.”

As a newcomer, Guinn-Bailey didn’t know exactly what to expect, but he learned how much the show meant to his peers who have been in theatre for years.

“Learning about how much COVID affected their careers in theatre altered my views of the show very early on,” he said. “There wasn’t a show two years ago, and the one show last year was very constrained due to COVID protocols.”

Having a ‘normal’ show this year, shined a light on what his friends had missed the past two years.

“They were deprived and restricted; but, now that they were free from mandates, they poured everything into the show,” Guinn-Bailey said. “Seeing how excited and driven they were to perform the show really inspired me to match their commitment and dedication. Reciprocating with their joy and eagerness to perform allowed me to step WAY out of my comfort zone in order to give my all; and I can’t thank my friends enough for not only accepting me into the show, but also encouraging me to go all out and do my very best (‘and it ain’t no lie’).”

Mount Carmel Area Jr./Sr. High School

“The Addams Family” — March 18-19

After the time and effort of producing a musical version of “The Addams Family,” it takes a while to process everything that went into the show.

“I’ve felt a large spectrum of emotions since the show ended,” said Brandon Mowery, seventh through twelfth-grade music teacher, choir director and musical director. “Mostly proud of our department and of our students and the shows they gave.”

Audiences seemed pleasantly surprised at the level of talent they saw on stage.

“We heard a lot of really good things about the cast’s singing and dancing abilities,” Mowery said. “We worked a lot on vocal preparation and we have a tremendous choreographer (Allison Mowery), who spent a lot of time working with the kids. We were really happy with the final product.”

Ultimately, plays are produced to be seen, and with the ease of pandemic social distancing restrictions, the Mount Carmel students were happy to be back in front of a live audience.

“The kids loved performing for the audience,” Mowery said. “The change is crystal clear when they are in front of people versus a rehearsal setting. They thrive off of that energy from the audience.”

Selinsgrove Area High School

“Godspell” — March 3-5

Rachel Ulsh, Selinsgrove Area High School’s choral and musical director, had just one word when asked how she felt now that her school’s musical is over: “Proud!”

Ulsh, who also teaches vocals, piano and musical theatre, attributed the show’s success to the work of the many individuals who participated.

“The greatest success was showing the audience that we can perform all three forms of theatre well (acting, singing, choreography), and that we worked very hard at putting a fantastic show on stage,” she said. “We also are very proud of the entire production team: choreography, vocals, acting, sound, lighting, set design, stage crew, etc.”

When asked how the students felt to be back in front of a live audience, Ulsh replied, “So nervous, but also extremely excited!”

Shamokin Area Middle and High School

“The Little Mermaid” — April 1-2

Now that the musical is behind him, Kevin Styer, director of the play and director of bands at the Shamokin Area School District, had one word for how he’s feeling now: Relieved.

“After several years of not having a full-scale, large-cast musical you do not know what to expect,” he said. “Will the audience return? How will the students perform on show night? Getting all the costumes, props and sets pieces, the time frame to learn the choreography – these were all concerns with this year’s show.

“Looking at the cast and crew, over half of the members were never in a show before and, to boot, a large production at that. We had a lot of young members that were put into important roles, and they stepped up to the plate and did an outstanding job. We also had to train the stage crew how to make scene changes as quick and smooth as possible.”

Their production’s biggest success included a return to live performances and the talent of the students.

“It was great to see the audience return for a live, in-person production. Several months ago, we did not know what the future would hold for the musical, but it was great to be back. Each of our performances were sold out,” Styer said. “Also, seeing the students grow and learn. As I said before, a lot of the students were never in a show before and we had to start from the very beginning of how a show is performed. The students learned a lot and were very successful. The future looks bright.”

Audiences responded to all aspects of the musical, including, “How professional the show looked and performed,” Styer said. “Many audience members complimented the students’ acting or the lighting design or the outstanding costumes or set design. It was great to be back!”

Students chimed in on how it felt to be back in front of a live audience, too.

“Being in front of a live audience is so heartwarming,” said Alaina Glowatski, who played Ariel in the musical. “The feeling of everyone enjoying what you’ve been working on for so long makes you feel so appreciated.”

“Being back in front of a live audience was an incredible and absolutely amazing experience,” said Samantha Stancavage, who played the role of Ursula. “Thinking back to the small audiences from the previous year, it was mind-blowing to see the number of people in the crowd and to hear the thunderous applause after the show. It feels great to be back and I am so excited for another year!”

Hannah Bashore played a Mersister and ensemble roles.

“With everything being virtual in the past year, I was so excited to be able to perform in front of a live audience again,” she said. “It brings a different type of energy to the show. Hearing the applause, and seeing the people enjoy the show lets me know that all the work and time we put into it is worth it.”

“It felt like a breath of fresh air performing in front of a live audience,” said Owen Amato, who played Grimsby and ensemble roles. “It just makes me feel a lot more confident when I’m on stage, and it makes me feel even better in front of a live audience. It’s truly an amazing experience to see how all of the cast’s hard work pays off.”

Garrett Kitchen, playing King Triton, was jazzed by the audience support.

“Being in front of a live audience made me want to perform more passionately, sing with more guts, and yell with more authority,” he said. “It really allowed me to fully live up to who I can be as a performer.”

Shikellamy High School

“The Lightning Thief” — April 21-24

“The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical,” first ran off-Broadway in 2019 and was set to transfer to Broadway when COVID-19 closed all theaters, said Ellen Boyer, director of theater and forensics at Shikellamy. The show’s intended national tour never happened, making this its Central Pennsylvania debut.

“We had an awesome experience bringing this brand new musical to life on the Shikellamy stage,” Boyer said. “The challenge of turning a seven-person musical into a full-stage extravaganza was quite daunting, but very exciting.

“The students really responded to the modern music, our live pit band comprised of outstanding musicians from the area, and especially the exciting special effects we were able to create. Everyone was thrilled to be able to perform in person and hear the laughter and applause from the audience.”

Because the Percy Jackson books are so popular with young readers, the musical version resonated with the people filling the auditorium.

“The audience loved the show, and the young audience members who have read and loved the Percy Jackson books were mesmerized and enthralled to see their heroes live on the Shikellamy stage,” Boyer said. We had an amazing group of seniors leading this cast, and because they had waited so patiently to get back onstage in a musical, it was so sweet to be able to give them this opportunity in a musical that was premiering locally.”

Junior student Angel Maisonette played the role of Percy Jackson, and although it wasn’t his “first rodeo” on the Shikellamy stage, it was his first time as the lead actor.

“In this show I really had the freedom to flesh out my character in a way that he almost becomes me,” Maisonette said. “Both family and friends spoke to me after our run saying how Percy had some of the mannerisms of Angel, but it didn’t stray too far from the actual character.”

As fun as the show was, it did have some hardships, he said, including him having only “half a voice” during production, although he still “had a blast.” He also appreciated the new friendships he’s formed.

“Like it’s as if I now have a personal relationship with George (Shearer) and Olivia (Weaver) that I never had before, which Olivia mentioned in a past interview with the Daily Item,” Maisonette said. “When we started, yes, I was friends with George and like, I knew Olivia because she was part of the best forensics duo along with Hannah (Garinger).

“After we got chosen for our roles, I feel the hardest part acting-wise was to make the relationship between Percy, Grover, and Annabeth look real, and frankly I feel we were able to do that in a way that was more personal than we thought because not only did our characters’ relationship grow, so did our real life relationships. I’m happy to call these cast members my friends and my second family, and I wish the seniors luck as they carry on into the real world.”

Senior Olivia Weaver played Percy’s friend, Annabeth.

“There is nothing that comes close to replicating the thrill of a live performance, and I learned that all over again on opening night of ‘The Lightning Thief,’” she said. “We kept theatre alive throughout the pandemic with pre-recorded performances, yet no video can capture the connection created between performer and audience. I loved sharing this show with every single audience member, and I am thankful to them for letting us share our message.”

Boyer said she is “incredibly proud” of the cast, crew, and staff.

“‘The Lightning Thief’ is a show about everyday heroes who face challenges with courage and determination, even though society says they may not be worthy,” Boyer said. “It reminds us all to face the problems life throws our way and never doubt that the power to succeed lives in each of us.”

Southern Columbia Area High School

“Big Fish” — March 18-20

Timing is important, and this year seemed like the best time to try “Big Fish,” a show that had long been on the wish list for Letha Stone, choral and musical director for Southern Columbia Area High School.

“I thought it was one of the best musicals that students have done at Southern Columbia,” Stone said. “I had wanted to do the show several years ago but just did not have the right people for the cast. This was the right show for us to do.”

Performing a lesser-known title brings its own challenges. “Big Fish” is a story about the adventure of a man who found out how he died, which spurred him to live his life to the fullest, Stone said.

“The audience responded very well to the production,” she said. “Many people did not know the content of the show. Once they saw it, many people came back again.”

Like other schools, the Southern Columbia kids appreciated seeing a roomful of people in the auditorium.

“The biggest success was having an audience again,” Stone said.

Warrior Run High School

“Cinderella” — March 10-12

It’s hard for people who have never been involved in a high school production to comprehend the number of hours required, for both students and teachers. Still, local high school directors seem happy to take on the challenge each year.

“I am very proud of the students, and thankful for all of their contributions to our production,” said Elizabeth Snow, French and drama teacher at Warrior Run High School. “This was one of my favorite musicals to work on. There is always that bit of letdown once a show closes, but I am definitely happy to have a little more free time back in my schedule!”

Staging a beloved story like “Cinderella” can’t help but bring on a strong audience reaction, provided the job is done right.

“This was the largest audience we’ve had in three years, so just being able to perform live in front of so many people again was a blessing,” Snow said. “Our show did a great job of engaging both a younger and older crowd, and it was so cute to see so many kids dressed as princesses in the crowd. The audience responded well to the spectacle portions of the show: the lights, the effects, the carriage transformation, the ballroom, etc.”

That large audience also helped fuel the confidence of the young actors.

“The kids had a blast being back in front of a large, live audience!” Snow said. “Last year, we had very limited seating available, so while they did have a live audience, it lacked the same energy you get from a big crowd.”

