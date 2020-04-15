NORTHUMBERLAND — Right about now, Ann Kerstetter should have been wrapping up some local gigs and getting ready for a trip to Europe. Coronavirus shutdowns put an end to those plans, but the singer is keeping busy at home and using technology to make the best of social distancing.
The Ann Kerstetter Band’s last gig was at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, in Sunbury.
“After that, I made the decision, even before the government shutdowns, to have no more gigs,” Kerstetter, 67, said. “It just wasn’t safe.”
She performs as a duo with singer and guitarist Bryan Noaker, and in the Ann Kerstetter Band with Noaker; singer and bass player Bill Stetz, and drummer Jack Lawton.
“We’re both retired school teachers,” Noaker said of himself and Kerstetter, who taught Spanish at Shikellamy School District. “She’s a fun person to entertain with. What drew me in somewhat was her ability to kind of reinvent a song. She’s not afraid to take chances with material.”
This Easter, the band was scheduled to perform at Fero Vineyards and Winery in Lewisburg and Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville. In fact, Kerstetter is booked through October or November of next year.
“I’m hoping to be able to do something this summer,” she said. “But the main thing is that we stay safe and not spread this virus. We’re all in this together.”
Kerstetter started singing in 1969 at the age of 16 with a band called the Crosstown Bus. She was one of the only female singers in the area. In 1982, she quit the band to raise her family and teach fulltime, but when she was 55, she sang at friend’s party where the recently deceased Lewisburg musician Steve Mitchell told her she should be in a band.
She went on to perform at the Billtown Blues Festival in Williamsport then made her way to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and performed in special guest appearances at B.B. King’s Blues Club with Joyce Hernderson and the Music Machine. Her “Duke St. Diary” CD was chosen by The Blues Foundation for their list of 12 Semi-Finalists for 2010 Best Self-Produced CDs.
“The band I have right now is really the band I love the most,” she said. “We do covers. We do originals. We do Americana. We don’t want to be pigeon-holed. I love what we’re doing now.”
“She’s very versatile. I can’t put a finger on one particular style that she does,” Noaker said, adding that her voice blends well with his and Stetz’s. “I don’t think Ann would do it if it wasn’t fun. Honestly, I don’t think of us as actually working. There’s a reason they call it playing.”
Being confined to her home is not a hardship for Kerstetter, who entertains herself with music, carving and online connections with people like the group of girlfriends she meets daily on Zoom.
“We call ourselves the ‘Real Housewives of COVID-19,’” Kerstetter said with a laugh, noting that the group contains women from Lewisburg to Kutztown to New Jersey and even Seoul, South Korea. “It’s a daily ritual. Sometimes there are cocktails, sometimes not.”
She also counts herself fortunate in having gourd carving to give her a creative outlet. For a look at her intricate carvings, go to “Ann Kerstetter’s Art: Gourds, Personalized Canes and Woodburning,” on Facebook.
he shutdown has also inspired her to sing A cappella — “Unfortunately, I don’t play an instrument,” she said.
She and her bandmates did attempt an online Zoom rehearsal but will have to try again.
“There were some lag-time issues,” Noaker said. “We’ll figure it out.”
To push past virus fears, Kerstetter looks at the positives, including the spring weather and the opportunity to sort through old photos.
“We need to stay informed, but don’t sit in front of the TV watching doom and gloom. Make a gratitude list,” she said, noting that she is grateful for her husband, her dog, gardening and walking.
While she doesn’t necessarily have a favorite song, she’s been delving into Gospel songs lately.
“I’m never not singing,” she said. “Even just around the house. It’s always been that way, ever since I was a little girl.
“I love jazz. I love everything. Whatever comes to my head for whatever reason.”
“She’s just a sweet person to work with,” Noaker said. “She makes it fun.”