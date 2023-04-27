NORTHUMBERLAND — Since getting his first guitar in fifth grade, music has been a big part of Leo Armbruster’s life. He learned to play songs that he heard on the radio, and the folk songs that his older brother would listen to.
“It was the early 1960s, and the folk music which later morphed into folk-rock was in full swing,” he said. “I listened to everything I could dial into on the radio.”
That included the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Byrds, and The Beach Boys as well as “West Coast acid rock.” He regularly tuned in to the top 40 in country and pop.
He later joined a pop-rock band in Montoursville and began playing at the open mic at the old Williamsport Area Community College, as well as for summer community pool parties, college student union parties, and high school dances. In 1972, he played his first paid solo gig at a Lycoming College weekend coffee house.
Though his full-time career took most of his time in the years that followed, his love for music continued. He spent eight years with Lewisburg’s Folk Justice Band, leaving in 2013. Now retired, Armbruster said he finally has the chance to follow more fully what has always been his biggest love: music performance. He released his first album in 2017: LS Armbruster and The Lost & Found. He will unveil his second album Sunday at an album release show at Front Street Station in Northumberland. The album, “Bay of Mexico: The Songs of Bob Holmes,” includes 22 regional singers and musicians and features songs of an artist he has come to especially appreciate over the years.
“In 1982, at a small record store in Lewisburg, I bought Holmes’s two lifetime LP records, and from the very start enjoyed his singing style and the breadth of his storytelling ability,” Armbruster said. “His biographical songs about Jack Kennedy, Buddy Holly, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and others totally floored me, and his topical songs and upbeat blues, often tinged with humor and clever turns of phrase really got me going. and his variety of melodies avoid the ‘sameness’ of sound we often hear from many a songwriter.”
In a bit of “serendipity,” as he calls it, he met Mark Tomeo, who had attended a guitar school in Boston with Holmes, when Tomeo was later working in Danville. Tomeo gave Armbruster more Holmes songs recorded on a cassette tape labeled “The Demos.”
Armbruster describes Holmes’s voice as a combination of John Prine, Arlo Guthrie and Bob Dylan.
“I learned most of his songs and have been singing them for many years,” he said. More recently, he performed them as part of a trio called “Borderline,” which consisted also of Tomeo and Geoff Schneider.
Holmes was born in western Pennsylvania, where he said he was always reading, watching movies, writing poetry, and listening to music. When he saw Bob Dylan perform one winter night, he said that was the moment he decided he wanted to perform, too. At the young age of 20, he and his wife Becky moved to Boston and joined the 60s folk scene. He went on to perform all throughout the northeast in bars, folk music clubs, coffeehouses and colleges. He retired in 1990.
Armbruster said he and Holmes are now “close collaborators” via telephone and email.
In response to Armbruster’s question of what he thought of the new album, Holmes said, “My impressions are all good. What I’ve heard makes me feel honored and pleased at all your hard work. This album is a rip-snorter!”
Armbruster sings lead vocal on all tracks of the two-CD collection, which also includes 22 well-recognized regional singers and musicians.
“As we layered the songs, it was a matter of ‘hearing’ what I wanted in each song and then finding the right player or singer to bring into the studio,” he said, adding, “I have been so lucky to call on so many fine area players and singers and have them say ‘yes’ to my request to help record the 16 (out of nearly 60) Holmes songs on this new album.”
The artists included in the project are: Sean Madden, Bruce Barr, K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner, Tim Breon, Bryan Noaker, Tim Latsha, Allan Combs II, Rick Marcera, Rick Buck, Cait Coller, Rebecca Jade, William Stetz, Johanna Kodlick, Steve Adams, Richard Grace, Mark Doncheski, Geoff Schneider, Larry Lawson, Geoff Craven, Carolyn Gatty, Chris T. Harp, and Katy Johnston. Kim “Kimbo” Reichley was the studio engineer for the project and also a session musician. Tomeo also provided dobro and pedal steel tracks.
Schneider plays bass for many of the tracks. He has performed alongside Armbruster for nearly 20 years.
“Leo is a great singer, and he has an encyclopedic knowledge of folk music, which makes it great fun to participate in his various projects,” he said.
Schneider said he learned of Holmes through Armbruster and has had a growing appreciation for the musician’s songs. He has also been impressed by Armbruster’s arrangement skills for this project.
“He turned some quiet, stately songs into lively, compelling, anthemic folk rock,” he said. “Leo’s arrangements make the songs much more powerful. And, he has brought in many of the best players in the area to play on the album, so it is a very special collection of songs at this point. I think people will really like it.”
Sunday’s show will include a concert with the songs from the project, as well as three of Armbruster’s original songs, followed by an open jam.
In addition to being available at Sunday’s event, the album can be purchased online starting Monday as a CD or download through iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Armbruster also has plans to release a vinyl LP of the album later in the year, for $25. He is currently taking pre-orders. The reason, he said, is “because to me, an old-timer, a record isn’t a record unless it’s needle-in-groove!”