Stacy Erdman grew up idolizing Judy Garland, belting out show tunes on the front porch in Shamokin since she was around 5 years old.
The 1993 Shamokin High School graduate started singing on stage when she was 3. Her mother, seeking to encourage Erdman’s interest in singing and performing, sent her to local piano teacher Vic Boris.
“He started giving me informal vocal lessons, singing show tunes, which meant a lot of Judy Garland,” Erdman said.
Garland is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the 20th Century, with success as a singer and actress. She starred in Broadway musicals and Hollywood classics such as “The Wizard of Oz.”
“She (Garland) was my first introduction to singing and dancing and I wanted to be her,” Erdman said.
She is getting that chance this weekend.
Erdman is playing the title role in the Hershey Area Playhouse’s “The Property Known as Garland.” A press release from the playhouse said the production recounts Garland’s final concert appearance at the Falconer Center in 1969.
The play features only two actors: Ed, a stage manager who comes on stage sporadically, and Judy Garland, who is on stage the entire time.
“The memorization is more than anything I’ve ever done,” Erdman said. “It’s basically me on stage, talking, for an hour and a half, telling story after story about Judy’s career.”
It’s not Erdman’s first time in a leading role, having studied musical theatre at Syracuse University, but she did have to take a break for a while. She and her husband, Chuck, spent the first half of their marriage living in Northumberland, where he was Northumberland County Controller. She said having a family and raising her children left little time to pursue acting, as well as limited opportunities locally. Instead, she went back to school to get a degree in early childhood education and became a kindergarten teacher for the Danville Area School District. She and her husband moved to the Harrisburg area more than a decade ago and she’s been able to return to the stage while balancing her work as a content specialist at Commonwealth Charter Academy, a public cyber school. There, she works with second grade teachers to develop lessons and curriculum.
Regardless of how used to performing Erdman is, she said rehearsals leading up to “The Property Known as Garland” have been intense.
“Rehearsals started in January and six weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I would be able to remember all my lines. But I’ve got them now,” she said.
Erdman said “The Property Known as Garland” and learning more about the actress has given her a new respect for her.
“A lot of people see Judy and think of her as being happy because of who she portrayed in movies, but it was a lot harder for her in real life,” Erdman said. “Judy was a lot more delicate and vulnerable than what we realize.”
Garland had a string of divorces and battled addiction throughout her career. According to a biography on Britannica.com, she died of an accidental drug overdose two weeks after her birthday in 1969. She was 47.
The same age that Erdman is now.
“That was a huge realization for me. That I am the same age as she was when she died,” Erdman said. “It really made me think. Because at that age, I have a lot that I foresee myself doing: having grandchildren, retiring. But Judy didn’t get to do any of that.”
Besides a newfound understanding of Garland, Erdman said she hopes audiences watching take away that people need to be treated kindly.
“Kindness matters — I’m always stressing that, when I work with children and teachers,” Erdman said. “Judy wasn’t treated with the kind of kindness she deserved and even with modern celebrities. With the pressures of celebrity and social media, people are judgmental. Everybody has a story that we don’t know about.”
Erdman will star in “The Property Known as Garland” at the Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Tree Drive, Hershey, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. On Saturday, the playhouse will also host a “Spotlight Reception: Dessert and Drinks with Judy” which includes a special performance from Erdman and a selection of desserts, sweets, champagne and coffee — tickets for the show and reception are $50. For more information, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Tickets can be purchased at hap.booktix.com