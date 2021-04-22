NORTHUMBERLAND — Central Susquehanna Valley native Blaine Renn began playing guitar at 10 years old.
“I had several family musicians who inspired me to play,” he said.
Over the years, the now 65-year-old has performed with several area musicians, and was part of the band Cross Town Bus. For several years, he could be found performing at weddings, he said, fulfilling “bride requests for that special song to walk down the aisle.”
Renn also had the privilege of performing several times at Front Street Station in Northumberland, where he will again be singing and playing his guitar at 7 p.m. Friday.
According to Jay Seidel, owner of Front Street Station, Renn has performed numerous times there, beginning in the early 1990s.
“He brings in a great crowd,” he said. “He’s a local guy, so he has a following here, right in the borough.”
Seidel said he also appreciates Renn’s musical talents.
“He’s a seasoned musician,” he said. “He’s been doing it all his life.” Seidel said Renn has also served as a studio musician in Nashville.
Not only that, Seidel said, “He’s a family man” and an “all-around good guy.”
Renn plays classic rock and country music, and has even written several of his own songs. He always looks forward to sharing his talents with others.
“I love performing and looking out at the audience and seeing them sing along with me,” he said.
Renn has worked for the UGI gas utility company for 46 years and is looking forward to retiring next month.
“I hope to play a little more when I am retired,” he said.
He already has plans to perform again at Front Street Station on July 24, and for Music in the Park from 7 to 8 p.m. June 28 at King Street Park in Northumberland.
He is also looking forward to inspiring the next generation in their musical endeavors, just like he was inspired when he was young.
“I have children and grandchildren who are showing interest in music,” he said, “so I am looking forward to seeing them develop their talents.”
Front Street Station offers live performances every Friday and Saturday night. Performances will be held on the patio from Memorial Day to Labor Day. More information is available at www.frontstreetstation.com.