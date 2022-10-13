SUNBURY — These inmates give another definition to “prison gang.” Working together, they not only secure lavish lifestyles behind bars, they assure plenty of laughter for the audience.
In “DelVal Divas,” a comedy written by Barbara Pease Weber, the group of educated, successful, professional women find themselves residing together at the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional Facility. They are serving time at the low-security prison for their white- and “pink”-collar crimes. But having won over the warden and their cell block guard, they are doing it in style.
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will present the play on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Packer House in Sunbury.
Director Joyce Hendricks jokes that she is a diva at heart, so the title of the play intrigued her from the start and the content also did not disappoint.
“The theme of the women in prison being a comedic one drew me to it,” she said, adding, “And this is not ‘Orange is The New Black.’ When I read it, I also really liked how the playwright actually made the ‘criminals’ likable. They were written as characters, of course, with their quirky personalities — but there were real people inside the quirks.”
The divas are played by Joanne Lauer of Selinsgrove (Stella Wild); Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland (Rosemary Adams); Diane Pauling of Lewisburg (Linda Robertson); and Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove (Beth Ziegler).
For a while, they seem to be running the place. But then a new “murderess” (played by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove) moves in, disrupting the good lives they built for themselves there.
“The introduction of a new ‘roomie’ who interrupts their ‘perfect world’ and how they react to her is where the comedy really comes in,” Hendricks said.
In addition, they learn the facility is scheduled to close due to mismanagement. The move threatens to break up the divas.
The description of the play hints of a murder mystery that the divas must solve while also trying to save the prison. However, Hendricks said she did not want to give too much away: “I can say that those who actually deserve some kind of punishment earn it in the end.”
While the play is very comedic, she said, there is a lesson to be learned: “If you do the crime, you’ll do the time.”
Tara Deljanovan, president of the Valley Players, is playing Lucille, the cell block guard.
“She can be tough when she needs to be, but she has a soft spot for the ladies on her block,” she said, describing her character. “They’ve helped her out a lot and she feels an immense gratitude and fondness for them. Although they are prisoners, she respects them and values their input and opinions.”
Deljanovan said she likes that the play features several strong female characters, and she thinks the audiences will enjoy their banter and watching them “play detective along the way.”
“We’ve had a lot of laughs and fun rehearsing this piece,” she added. “We like each other just as much as the characters like one another, so this hasn’t felt like ‘work’ at all.”