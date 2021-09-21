The Valley Players Community Theater Organization announced its return to the dinner theater stage in November. The comedy “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” by Mark Dunn, will be performed at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St. in Sunbury, on Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13.
Directed by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove, “Five Tellers” takes place in the break room of a small bank on six consecutive weekday mornings. Sass, tears, and charm abound as these five women speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee. As the audience eavesdrops on their conversations, we learn that these ladies have defined themselves for far too long in terms of their relationships — recently ended or in the process of falling apart. It’s a play about broken arms and broken hearts, but it is also about as well finding strength and self-respect through friendships with those who have been down that road before.
Bringing the characters to life are Buffy Umholtz, Joanne Lauer, and Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove, Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland and Diane Pauling of Lewisburg.
Tickets and dinner orders may be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374.