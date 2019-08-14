The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is looking for people to cast in its fall debuts.
Auditions take place at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Packer House, 24 North Third Street in Sunbury. Performance dates are November 1, 2, 8 and 9also at the Packer House.
“We are looking for actors who are willing to let loose, embrace characters who may be flawed or very different from themselves, and interested in becoming part of a close-knit cast, as our ensembles always become like a family by the end of the production. This fall production is a great opportunity for new folks to get their feet wet with us, whether it’s onstage or behind the scenes, and have a ton of funin the process,” said Tara Deljanovan, president of The Valley Players.
Two possible productions are offered for the audition.
“We have two excellent scripts in mind because we never know who may turn out to audition,” said director Joyce Hendricks, “Ages are flexible. We will choose the show for November production based on turnout.”
The performance possibilities include “Ghost of a Chance” by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, and calls for three males and three females. The cast calls for six women and two men. The third option is “Dixie Swim Club” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, playwright fixtures for the Valley Players. The play follows a group of five female friends through life’s ups and downs.
Deljanovan promised that no matter what production is chosen, the audience will be pleased.
“The Valley Players prides itself on providing an entertaining evening of escapism for our audiences. We are known for our comedies and mystery thrillers, and the first show of the season will be a hilarious comedy sure to leave our patrons with bellies full of delicious Packer House food and smiles on their faces from laughing all at the onstage antics,” said Deljanovan.
More information on these shows, including character sketches, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Joyce Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net. Arrangements could also be made for perusal of one of these scripts prior to auditions by contacting Hendricks.