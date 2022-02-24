The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is holding audition for its next play. Auditions will be held March 7 and 8 from 7-9 p.m. at The Packer House, 24 N. 3rd St., Sunbury. Performances of the dinner theater show will be at the Packer House on May 6, 7, 13 and 14.
“We have two scripts in mind, and the turnout for auditions will help us determine which show we’ll do,” director Joyce Hendricks said. “Both plays are excellent showcases for the talent we know is out there in our region.”
The first possible play is “Delval Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, which features six female roles (ages range from 30-50).
Stella, Rosemary, Linda and Beth have some things in common: besides being educated, successful, professional women, they also share the same address — not a swanky high rise apartment building or a beachfront condo — they reside at the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional Facility, a low-level security prison for white and “pink” collar criminals. With the warden in one pocket and their cell block guard in another, the “Divas” continue to indulge their lavish and luxurious lifestyles until Beth is prematurely released and a murderess moves into her place. Adding insult to injury, the Department of Corrections has announced its intention to close the Delval facility — due to mismanagement —and relocate inmates to the less-than-glamorous Black Rock Federal Prison. How do the Divas save Delval, solve a murder and maintain their lifestyle? Whoever said that crime doesn’t pay?.
The second play in contention is “Crazy Quilt Club” by Pat Cook. It has eight female roles (ages range from 40-50) and one male role.
Veronica is a whodunit author who spends most of her time knitting and solving murders, most of which occur whenever she shows up. Understandably she has a problem finding a place to live. Her niece finds her a place to stay at a “retirement home,” although none of the residents is actually of retirement age. They all however have their “personality quirks.” It seems ideal until one of its members dies from drinking poisoned punch. Who did it? Was it Matilda, the president of the Crazy Quilt Club, or Lydia, who likes to “die” on Tuesdays? Could it be Clara, a compulsive liar, or the wisecracking Sarafina who doesn’t trust anybody? Clues drop as fast as corpses and dialogue races along at breakneck speed.
For more info, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.