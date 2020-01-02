People involved in the music industry in the Susquehanna Valley have seen new trends emerge over the past decade, with technology and online associations with fans becoming more vital to a band’s success. Competition seems to increase every year, but so does the appreciation locally for live music. Read on for comments from some local music managers.
Fisher Promotions
Located in the Sunbury/Northumberland area, Fisher Promotions brings local and national bands to stages in the Susquehanna Valley. We asked owner Travis Fisher about the biggest songs, artists and trends in the music industry for the past decade.
“I guess this answer depends on who you are, age-wise,” Fisher said. “For someone my age, it would be the rebirth of a lot of bands. You can’t really say Motley Crüe coming back for 2020 is a rebirth. They never really went away and no one believed they would. Guns N’ Roses reuniting was huge.
“For this area, KIX coming back on touring and putting together another album made fans very happy. Bret Michaels was doing a lot of things on his own, but once again went back to Poison. Same can be said for Stephen Pearcy. He did the same reuniting Ratt. Whitesnake, AC/DC and others have followed them. Things have actually become bigger for these bands. There have been KISS cruises, Def Leppard cruises, Monsters of Rock cruises and big, three-day festivals all around the county.”
Fisher has seen changes in the last decade with the type of venues available for live music.
“Unfortunately the local bar scene with bands has become harder and harder for business owners to do,” he said. “No more Peppermint Lounge (Sunbury), no more Mike and Dot’s (Mifflinburg), no more Coal Hole (Shamokin). Pretty much every town has lost their big bar show place.
“At the same time, places like Spy Glass Ridge Winery (Sunbury), Hershey Stadium and Penn’s Peak (Jim Thorpe) have stepped up their game. On smaller levels, acoustic shows have been easier to put in place, and cheaper. The Front Street Station (Northumberland) and The Hotel Edison (Sunbury), to name two.”
No matter where live music is offered, Fisher hopes people will continue coming out to hear it.
“We all need to support local music events,” he said. “Where we live everything is within driving an hour or two to see great events. If we say there is nothing to do eventually there won’t be.”
Front Street Station
As far as the Front Street Station, in Northumberland, is concerned, just give them some old-time rock-and-roll.
“What does get people out is rock, old classic rock,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of the Front Street Station.
To answer that call, Front Street has a number of shows coming up, including their Valentine’s oldies show on Feb. 8 featuring Shirley Alston Reeves, the original lead singer of the Shirelles, and Godfathers of Rock, on Feb. 15. On March 14, Front Street will host an ’80s/’90s Dance Party With Howie Miller, and on April 4, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band.
“That gets people out,” Seidel said. “That’s the stuff we find successful.”
Throughout the summertime, Front Street Station hosts live music on weekend nights in their outdoor patio.
Seidel would love to offer more dance opportunities for the younger crowd, but with so many young adults moving out of the area for jobs, it becomes difficult.
“Right now, there’s no place for young kids to go for dance clubs in the area,” he said. “Moving forward, we’d like to try to get some young music in here.”
Spyglass Ridge Winery
Technology and reaching out through the internet is a change noticed by Michelle Morgan, winery/brewery marketing manager at Spyglass Ridge Winery, in Sunbury.
“Social media, YouTube and streaming services such as Spotify have changed the music industry,” she said. “Artists have to be much more than musicians now. Keeping up with an online presence can make or break an artist.”
As for trends in the music scene in the past decade, Morgan sees growing interest.
“Live music is on the rise in the Susquehanna Valley, and it’s a great thing,” she said. “This can be attributed to the types of venues that have opened or grown in the Valley, like Spyglass Ridge Winery and many other wineries, breweries and restaurants that now offer live music as a draw for clientele.”
Rusty Rail
Choosing a top performer from the past decade was difficult for John Rattie, programming/tech/advance for the Rusty Rail Brewing Co, LLC.
“We have been very fortunate to host all the artists that we have hosted in the past years,” he said. “They really have all been fantastic.”
He has noticed the Rusty Rail is starting to draw crowds based on their reputation as a site for worthwhile entertainment.
“Many of the attendees that are coming out are really starting to look towards discovering new music,” Rattie said. “We certainly get fans of the artists we book, but it also seems like folks are starting to look more to the Rail as a venue that simply has quality shows. This is exciting.”
As for the next decade, the Rail will continue to give musicians some stage time.
“We’re looking forward to finding that newer artist that is just starting to take off in a bigger way, and we land the opportunity to host them,” Rattie said.
Jeff Solomon, photographer
From the viewpoint of Jeff Solomon, a live music photographer from Milton, the local music scene is thriving. But that doesn’t mean the musicians are making much money.
“What I see locally is a plethora of up-and-coming bands,” Solomon said. “The number of people doing music has skyrocketed.”
The difficulty is in finding a venue that pays. Solomon said many bands are playing for free, “which is very unfortunate.”
Still, playing for free does help promote a musician, sometimes enough to spring them into fame, with the hopes that fortune will follow. Some local venues, like the Rusty Rail, in Mifflinburg, and the Old Forge Brewing Company, in Danville, offer open mic or open jam nights with a house band available for backup.
“It is really, truly all over the area,” Solomon said of the house band scenario. “If you’re solo and you want some backup, they will back you up.”
Going solo is sometimes a tempting option for a new musician — less people to share the profits.
“It’s a trend I see,” Solomon said. “If music is your life and occupation, it’s very difficult to make a living of it anymore.”
Solomon also encouraged people to take advantage of the live music in our area.
“Locally, we have just incredible musicians,” Solomon said. “People really need to get out there and support these people. The local band will be the next big band. They all started out as local bands.”