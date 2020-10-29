The scariest weekend of the year offers plenty of activities in the Susquehanna Valley, even while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing to lessen the chances of spreading or contracting the coronavirus. Whether scary, fun or relaxing, read on to find an event that appeals to you.
Thursday
Free Live Music with John Derk & Louise Charvet, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 State Route 61, Sunbury
“John and Louise are wonderful,” said Tracey Bonney, president and co-owner of Whispering Oaks Vineyard. “They sound amazing, and always get the audience singing along. This will be the one and only time we’ll have them here in 2020. Two of their previous performances were canceled due to COVID restrictions; we are really looking forward to a fun evening.”
Indoor seating is limited, so reservations are recommended for a spot inside. Additional seating will be available on the outdoor patio, beneath the deck. To allow ventilation and better acoustics, the tasting room windows will be left open; attendees should dress accordingly.
Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.
How much: Free
More info: “Whispering Oaks Vineyard” on Facebook or 844-968-9463
Friday and Saturday
Watson Inn Haunted Hotel, 100 Main St., Watsontown, 7 to 10 p.m.
The walk-through Haunted Hotel will feature spooky, not gory, fun for all ages.
“It’s not really scary. Kind of like the Knoebels (Haunted Mansion),” said Wendy Shoemaker, event organizer. “You don’t know what’s coming around the next corner.”
Participants are asked to enter through the hotel’s back door by the parking lot. They will be led to the elevator, through the haunted rooms and out through a separate exit to maintain social distancing. Cookies and hot beverages will be provided.
With donations from community organizations and individuals, the Haunted Hotel benefits the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund. Snyder was a Warrior Run baseball coach who died unexpectedly at the age of 48. His mother set up the fund to help local youth programs, Shoemaker said.
While waiting in line outside the hotel, participants can browse the stands of a number of vendors, including Incredible Popcorn, Avon, Scentsy, Tupperware, All Dyed Up and more. Anyone dining at the Watson Inn on Friday or Saturday evening can hand in their receipt for a drawing of a Watson Inn gift card.
How much: $4
More info: “Watson Inn Annual Haunted House” on Facebook or 570-713-9845
Saturday
Healthy Halloween, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sponsored by the Danville Business Alliance, in downtown Danville, Healthy Halloween is a pandemic-safe alternative to traditional Halloween activities.
“Since this year has been anything but traditional, the Danville Business Alliance and its members are taking advantage of the opportunity to put a fresh, new spin on Halloween,” according to its Facebook page.
Kids can wear a costume to the Ferry Street Growers’ Market and take their picture in front of the Halloween backdrop. Tag the Danville Area Arts (@danvilleareaarts) and be entered to win a prize. The first 100 children to visit the market will receive a free treat.
In a scavenger hunt through downtown Danville, kids can find clues then pick up a treat bag at Knack Creative Studio (9-5) or Kiddie Korner (10-5). Bags will also be available at the free Geisinger Flu Clinic (ages 18 and older) at the Ferry Street Growers Market. Find instructions at www.visitdanvillepa.org/events.
Join local fire companies at Giant or Weis Markets parking lot for some safe trick or treating between 5 and 8 p.m.
How much: Free
More info: “Danville Business Alliance” on Facebook or 570-284-4502
Halloween at the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.
Milton MakerSpace, 139 South Front St., Milton
The Milton MakerSpace is offering two events for kids ages 5-12.
Slime Party: 10 to 11 a.m.: Kids can learn how to create their very own slime then take their slime creations to play with at home.
Marble Clay Pumpkins: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Turn ordinary clay into a fun marble design that will then be made into mini pumpkins.
Masks are required to be worn throughout the events. All tables and seats will be socially distanced.
How much: $15 per class. Sign up additional children for extra savings.
More info: “Milton MakerSpace” on Facebook or 570-412-1653
Market Street Mask-A-Rade, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Market Street Mask-A-Rade will be held in Downtown Lewisburg where you can see and be seen in the costumed cavalcade.
The Campus Theatre, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Borough, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, and the LASD Elementary PSA will offer residents an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating so families can still enjoy the spookiest day of the year by minimizing the direct interaction with others during the pandemic.
The Market Street Corridor will offer a variety of activities for families and children starting at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on the west end to the river on the east end. The event will be a time-dispersed event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Stop by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum lawn for a slime kit activity bag. Get a pre-assembled bag of candy in Hufnagle Park. Show off your costume in front of the live-cam as you strut on the Orange Carpet under the marquee at the Campus Theatre (on the Campus Theatre YouTube channel). Get your picture taken with a festive backdrop by the Bucknell University bookstore. Pick-up some ghostly hot cocoa mix at the East end of Market Street. Get spooked by strolling ghouls and goblins. Check out the holiday decor in the store windows along the way. Festive house decorating on the part of borough residents is also encouraged to keep the spirit of Halloween alive.
Anti-virus face masks are required and everyone is reminded to keep safe social distances from others while practicing responsible hygiene.
How much: Donations being accepted by Lewisburg Neighborhoods at the following link: bit.ly/donateCSH. PayPal donations have a minimum amount of $20. If you want to donate smaller sums or avoid the service fee, mail a check made out to Lewisburg Neighborhoods to P.O. Box 298, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
More info: For up-to-date information, visit: www.LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/COVID-safe-halloween.
Halloween Karaoke, 7 to 10 p.m.
Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland
Sing in a haunted house, enjoy drinks and a meal and have fun with friends on Halloween night.
“It’s not your ordinary karaoke,” said Howie Miller, of Midnite Jam Sound System, coordinator of the event. “I will have a very unique setup. You won’t just stand in one place and sing. We’ll have a haunted home/castle backdrop with lots of lighting and great sound. And Halloween props.” A costume contest will award four $25 gift cards, two for closest resemblance to female or male artist, one for scariest and one for sexiest costume. All ages are invited to sing. Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol.
How much: No cover
More info: “Front Street Station” or “Midnite Jam Sound System” on Facebook or 570-473-3626
Rockin’ Halloween Party with Jesse, 8 to 11 p.m.
Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522, Selinsgrove
Celebrate Halloween with one of the Valley’s most enduring rock bands.
“They play classic rock,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the VFW. “People just love to come and listen to them.”
The VFW sells traditional pub food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, shrimp, wings and more. Wear a Halloween costume to add to the fun.
How much: $5 cover charge
More info: “Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631” on Facebook
End of the World Halloween Party, 9 to 11:45 p.m.
Selinsgrove Hotel, 225 North Market St., Selinsgrove
If you’re tired of the drama and anxiety of 2020, this might be the place to go on Halloween night. “Dress up however you want!” the Hotel stated on its Facebook page. “The government has told you what to do and when to do it all year. We ARE NOT telling you how to dress this year. Be creative and come out and have fun.”
The hotel offers a range of foods, including wings, burgers, cheesesteaks and other sandwiches as well as specials like fresh grilled salmon and blackened garlic steak.
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Selinsgrove Hotel” on Facebook or 570-374-1999
John and Lou Celebrate Halloween, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Italian Terrace, 2890 State Route 405 Milton
Take this opportunity to feast on authentic Italian food while enjoying live entertainment.
Costumes are optional. Music is usually from 6 to 8 p.m. but will be playing a little longer from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“For those looking to get away from the bar scene, Italian Terrace doesn’t have a bar so it’s bring your own bottle,” said John Derk, part of the John and Lou duo. “Customers can enjoy a superb Italian meal with the wine of their choice and listen to John and Lou.
“We’ve added some new songs by Fleetwood Mac, Heart and Linda Ronstadt. We will be taking requests all night so you never know if any Halloween tunes might make it on the set list.”
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Italian Terrace” on Facebook or 570-246-5862
Pre-Concert Events at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 1 to 5 p.m.
Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury
It will be a busy day at Spyglass, starting with free pre-concert events, open to the public, from 1 to 5 p.m. A concert requiring tickets follows around 6 p.m. (see below)
As listed on its Facebook page, “Come out and enjoy a fun fall afternoon at Spyglass! We will have free live music from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Jason Carst Music in the tent!”
Attendees can also enjoy an afternoon hayride and food from food trucks: Grilled Cheese Cafe 2, Smokey Pigs BBQ and Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ.
How much: Free
More info: “Spyglass Ridge Winery” on Facebook or 570-286-9911
Halloween Nightmare Concert, 6 p.m.
Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury
Tickets are on sale now for two musical acts: Black Reign — The American Black Sabbath Experience, and Kings of Rock — The Alice Cooper Tribute.
Get tickets by calling the winery at 570-286-9911 or online at: www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows
Tickets will be placed on the “will call” list. When arriving at the gate on the day of the concert, give your name and photo ID for entry into the concert. Tickets are limited and may not be available for purchase day of event.
How much: $35
More info: “Spyglass Ridge Winery” on Facebook or 570-286-9911
Halloween Party with Trainwreck Survivors, 7 to 11 p.m.
Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Sunbury
Head to a Halloween party with Trainwreck Survivors.
“Iron Vines has a wide variety of delicious wines, white/red/sweet/dry, something for everyone,” said Jessica Reichner, general manager. “Plus there’s live music with Trainwreck Survivors and food specials too.”
Come prepared for a Costume Contest at 10 p.m. Winners will receive a free bottle of wine.
“And everyone loves winning free wine,” Reichner said. “At the end of the evening three lucky winners (scariest, funniest and best dressed couple) will take home a bottle of wine from our costume contest. So come on out drink and be scary this Halloween from 7 to 11 p.m.”
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Iron Vines Winery” on Facebook or 570-495-4766