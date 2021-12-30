Ring in hopes for a healthier New Year in a variety of ways. From live music to a masquerade ball to watching a giant isotope drop, there’s a way to celebrate the New Year for everyone.
Countdown to Noon
- Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Northumberland
- 10 a.m. – noon, Friday
Countdown to Noon is back for 2022, geared especially toward kids.
“We figured we can’t do it in the evening. Why not do it at noontime?” said Jeff Johnstonbaugh, director of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library. “We’ll have a ‘champagne toast,’ and the kids can go home with some crafty things they’ve made.”
The live celebration involves volunteers from the Northumberland Fire Department and Christ United Methodist Church, which will provide outdoor treats. The event features children’s storytimes, crafts, music, and chemistry experiments with Joseph Priestley impersonator Ron Blatchley, all leading up to the big event at noon: the dropping of the Oxygen Isotope by the Northumberland Fire Department.
T-shirts will be offered free to children under 14 while supplies last. An adult will need to visit the library to register the child’s name, age, and shirt size.
“We’ll have fun,” Johnstonbaugh said. “That’s the whole thing about it, to have fun and let the kids know we’re thinking of them.”
More info: www.priestleyforsyth.org
New Year’s Eve Show and Buffet
- Front Street Station, Northumberland
- Friday, 6:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Show starts 9:30 p.m.
Take advantage of the package deal and party the night away with no driving worries.
Come hear Brothers Inc. & the TNT Horns, a Pittsburgh-based blues/funk/soul band that was formed in 1987 when the bandmates attended Clarion University together. Playing legendary music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, the band features Dean Mastrangelo, from the Vogues, and local favorite vocalist Lisa Eiswirth-Perceavault.
“It takes you back in time,” said Jay Seidel, owner of the Front Street Station. “You can dance to the oldies and enjoy a horn section. Not many bands offer this anymore. They’re very danceable. Come let your hair down and boogie down.”
Guests can enjoy the show only, or combine it with a deluxe buffet. As in past years, FSS is offering a special hotel package that includes the show, buffet, accommodations at the Econo Lodge & Suites and roundtrip transfer from the motel to FSS.
How much: Show $25, deluxe buffet & show $45, special hotel package $85
More info: “Front Street Station” on Facebook
New Year’s Eve with Jesse
- VFW Post 6632, Route 522, Selinsgrove
- 9 p.m. – midnight, Friday
Local favorite rock band Jesse will perform for their third New Year’s Eve engagement at the Selinsgrove VFW.
“They’re good,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the Selinsgrove VFW. “The band likes us, and we like the band.”
A $25-cover charge includes the band, snacks all night and hot dogs and sauerkraut at midnight.
“We’ll have a champagne toast at midnight,” Dubaskas said, adding that their venue can hold 300 people, so spacing will be easy.
How much: $25 cover
More info: “Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631” on Facebook or 570-374-3912
New Year’s Eve Celebration
- Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave., Sunbury
- Friday, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Celebrate the New Year with classic hits by Galactica Sound System at Rescue Hose Company. Music will be played from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Snacks and party favors will be provided, and sauerkraut and hot dogs will be served at midnight. This is open to anyone 21 years or older, membership not required.
“Every time we do an 80s party here, it seems to go over really well,” said Dan Saxton, treasurer at the fire company. “We try to make it as easy as possible to come see us. Where else can you go out on New Year’s Eve and not have to pay for a ticket? This is just a great place, and the music will be wonderful.”
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Rescue Hose Co. Social Quarters” on Facebook or 570-286-2441
Roaring Back to the 20s New Year’s Eve Gala
- Albright Center For The Arts, 450 Chestnut Street, Sunbury
- Starts Friday, 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
This fundraiser kicks off Sunbury’s Semiquincentennial: Celebrating 250 Years of Heart and Heritage.
The 1920s-themed gala will pull out all the stops to celebrate three events in one: the New Year, the Semiqincentennial year, and the 100th Anniversary of Sunbury’s Incorporation as a City.
A $45 ticket, available now on Eventbrite, includes one free beer or wine and music by Blue River Soul. Elders Catering will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres that include: chicken pinwheel on baguette, shrimp cocktail, steakhouse bruschetta, Angus wheels, Chefs Reuben and Mahi crunch.
Enjoy limited-edition beer and wine tastings by Sunbury businesses: Iron Vines Winery, Spyglass Ridge Winery, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Eclipse Brewing Company and Three Beards Brewing.
There will be a cash bar, a beer and wine pull auction, a photo booth and free New Year’s Eve hats and noisemakers.
How much: $45 per person
More info: “Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration” on Facebook or 570-286-7820
Countdown to Noon at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum
- Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St.
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday
Join the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum for its 4th Annual Countdown to Noon! This is a family celebration with New Year-themed crafts, games and a “Countdown to Noon” with special musical guest Kerry Kenny.
“A lot of kids see other celebrations going on, typically late at night and adult-oriented,” said Ginny Weibel, director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. “I think kids want to get in on the fun and the celebration.”
The Countdown to Noon ends with a festive balloon drop, “and everyone gets to go home and get to sleep at a normal hour,” Weibel added with a laugh.
How much: Included in the price of admission
More info: “Bloomsburg Children’s Museum” on Facebook or 570-389-9206
Dead Simple Band
- Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury
- Friday, 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
“Enjoy live music with Dead Simple Band all night, starting at 8:30, with a New Year’s champagne toast for patrons at midnight to bring in the New Year,” said Jessica Reichner general manager at Iron Vines.
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Iron Vines Winery” on Facebook or 570-495-4766
Masquerade Ball
- Masonic Lodge 22 F&AM, 220 Market St., Sunbury
- 8 p.m., Friday
Dress to impress at the Sunbury Arts Council’s annual fundraiser, a formal event where feathered masks and elaborate costumes are encouraged. Transform yourself for an evening of luxury in the second floor of the Sunbury Masonic Temple.
Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and a chocolate fountain as you dance to the music of a local sound system. Champagne at midnight is provided for a special toast for the New Year, and sauerkraut will be served, as well.
“The building itself is beautiful,” said Lindie Lloyd, member of the SAC. “It’s a nice event, a chance to dress up one time a year and have a good evening out with friends and support the Arts Council.”
This is a BYOB event but the SAC will provide ice, cups, soda, water and everything needed to complement guests’ drink of choice.
“We try to give people a good time,” Lloyd said.
How much: $20
More info: www.sunburyartscouncil.org
New Year’s Eve Kick Off Celebration
- Turkey Hill Brewing Company, 991 Central Rd., Bloomsburg
- 3 – 7 p.m. Friday
All are welcome to an open-house style celebration with live music by Todd Cummings & Friends, local artisans offering a selection of handmade crafts and an extensive release of beers — 20 on tap! Turkey Hill personnel wanted to give local people a new option for New Year’s.
“We thought it would be neat to do an open house, highlight some local artists and let people kick off the night,” said Ross Megargell, manager at Turkey Hill Brewing Company. “This is a great opportunity for beer drinkers to try a lot of different beers. Head brewer Tim Plisiewicz will be here. We thought it would be kind of a cool thing that we can do.”
Artists represented will be Luann Gilliland, of LZG Beaded Designs, Loreen Pantaleone, of K9 Hero Portrait Project, and Greenwood Valley Wagyu. Free passed hors d’oeuvres that pair with Turkey Hill beers will be available throughout the evening. Par-cooked dinners will be available to purchase for takeout.
“We just want people to kick off their night in a good way,” Megargell said.
How much: No cover charge
More info: www.turkeyhillbrewing.com or 570-387-8422
Genetti’s New Year’s Rocking Eve
- Genetti Hotel & Suites, 200 W. 4th St., Williamsport
- Doors open 8 p.m., Friday
Drink, dine and dance the night away then relax knowing you don’t have to drive if you sign on for an overnight package.
The evening will offer music by Clyde Frog, in the Grand Ballroom, and Sweet Pepper and the Long Shots, in the Garden/Terrace Room. Enjoy a midnight buffet and a champagne toast, as well.
“Clyde Frog is a really good band,” said Kathy Taylor, general manager at the Genetti. “They play classic rock and everything in between. They have a good time, so I know whoever comes will have a good time too.”
Overnight packages are also available so people don’t have to worry about driving, Taylor said.
How much: $35 per person, $450 for a limited quantity of VIP Tables
More info: www.eventbrite.com
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com