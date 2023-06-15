SHAMOKIN — If you enjoy Broadway musicals but don’t have the time to hit the real thing in the Big Apple, the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities (NCCAH) has you covered.
The organization is sponsoring the production of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Anne Miles Youth Theatre, in the auditorium of the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St.
According to Sharon L. Styer, director, “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” is a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film.
“What happens is Music Theatre International has cut down full-fledged musicals for performers up to age 18, and created a 60-minute version,” she said.
The NCCAH puts on one youth theatre each summer. Past productions have included “Moana Jr.,” “Frozen Jr.,” “Mary Poppins Jr.” and “Junie B. Junes Jr.”
“Newsies” itself is the true story about the news boys at the turn of the century in New York City.
“It’s about how powerful newspaper publishers raise their prices at the Newsies expense,” explained Styer. “The main character, Jack Kelly, rallies the newsies for a strike against unfair working conditions.”
Along the way, the newsies learn they’re stronger when they are united together than when on their own.
“Some compromises are made and everyone is happy in the end,” surmised Styer.
Popular songs from Newsies include “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.”
This production features more than two dozen very talented kids ranging in age from seven to 18. It is a “very heavy dance show,” said Styer.
Kids had to audition for the production, and while there was a small participation fee to cover some expenses, Styer said she got lucky when it came to costumes and props because of a local school that had planned on doing the show a few years back but had to cancel due to COVID.
“We were fortunate that we didn’t have to spend a lot of money on props and scenery because Shamokin High School did Newsies the year COVID hit,” she explained. “And so we were able to borrow things and it helped us out a lot.
Jacob Erdman, who plays lead Jack Kelly, said being a part of this production has been “a blast.”
A regular participant in high school musicals, Erdman said he learned about this show last summer.
“I immediately said ‘Absolutely,’” he said. “ It’s been awesome.”
A rising senior, Erdman has been participating in musicals since seventh grade. This will be his first summer show, however. He enjoys being able to transport himself to a different place when he plays a character.
“I really like the ability to become somebody else, if only for a little while,” he said. “It is something that’s always drawn me to the theatre.”
Erdman said he loves music, and finds musicals fun in a multitude of ways.
“I get a really big natural high out of it,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite things in life.”
Audience members can expect a very “lighthearted show,” said Erdman.
“There’s a lot of comedy, great vocals,” he said. “You’re going to have a great experience, almost as if you went to a regular show.”
Styer agreed.
“It will be high energy, with a cast that is full of spirit and heart,” said Styer. “The kids wanted to do this so badly and they’re doing a fabulous job. You won’t regret coming.”
Actors are from Shikellamy, Mount Carmel, Lourdes Regional and the Shamokin Area schools.