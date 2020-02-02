Still a senior at Danville High School, Gina Bonomo recently received her first lesson from Broadway via the audition process for the show “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
“This was my first audition for something this big — it was weird at first, but when I got in there, it was a lot of fun. I had to sing in the audition and sent them some stuff through video later,” she said. “However, I didn’t get the part because I am not yet an equity performer. To gain equity, you have to work in an equity theater for a certain amount of time and pay your dues and be part of a union.”
The snag hasn’t altered Bonomo’s aspirations of pursuing a life on stage after graduation, and has since followed leads for other opportunities.
“I have a few more auditions lined up and have been in talks to do commercials for some big-named companies that are well-known around here — one may even be sending me to London for filming, so that would be very cool,” she said.
In the meantime, Bonomo is focused on preparing for her final high school musical production as Danville prepares to stage “The Wizard of Oz.” She joins Jacob Rousu (Lewisburg), Rachel Kern (Milton) and Caycee Kalinoski (Shamokin) as seniors eyeing emotional on-stage farewells this spring before pursuing careers in theater beyond graduation.
Community catalyst
The fuel for any high school musical production — and the catalyst behind a commitment to a life on the stage — lies within the community’s support, according to Kalinoski.
“My love for performing comes from seeing these people who are so happy because for the past two hours, you created a new world for them — you gave them an escape and a story that touches them,” she said. “It is a genuine experience you can’t find anywhere else.”
Bonomo knew theater was in her future as early as age 3 when she walked around the house belting out tunes from her favorite show, “Annie.” Playing that role two years ago gave her numerous opportunities to connect with the community and rejuvenate her drive for the stage.
“I was at Hunter’s (Dairy Freez) and this little girl looked at me and said, ‘Mom, that’s Annie!’” Bonomo remembered. “I had to go over and say hello, and I introduced myself as Annie. It was the cutest thing — the little girl said she wants to grow up to be just like me.”
Without the audience, there would be no show at all, Kern added.
“They really have helped me realize that people are enjoying what we are doing, and they have given me confirmation that I am improving as a performer, especially when random people from the community that I don’t know come up to me after a show and compliment my performance,” she said. “I want to let people know that those comments have meant the world to me and I am very grateful for their support.”
According to Rousu, people in the community don’t have to wait for show days to offer support for school musicals.
“There are always opportunities to donate to the program — items we need and even though we do some fundraising, extra money is always helpful,” he said. “At Lewisburg, you can donate $10 and get your name in the program — or buy an ad as a business.”
The support of musicals should go beyond cash or claps, Rousu added.
“Raise your kids from a young age to appreciate the arts. Start them in choir or whatever — that kind of thing can do a lot for a program going forward,” he said. “If you look at our cast for ‘Mamma Mia!’ you’ll see a lot of kids who were in children’s theater growing up. They are now extremely talented because they got comfortable on the stage young. If you want to support musicals — get your kids into it early.”
Taking the next step
Rousu is currently auditioning for a bunch of theater schools, and admits it has been a long and grueling process.
“I applied at colleges around the same time as everyone else — but I’m just hearing back now, stating that they may want me to come to their schools, but I need to audition first. Then it will take a couple more months to hear anything else,” he said. “Hopefully at the end of that and my four years in a musical theater program, I plan to get involved with Broadway, go on tours and do everything I can to carve out a career on stage.”
Kalinoski has auditioned for nearly 20 schools with the hopes of attending NYU or Marymount University. The audition process has been educational for her so far.
“You bump into these people who can be pretty catty — there is this sort of energy being around people who have done this sort of thing since they were very young,” she said. “It is a good learning lesson to push away from the drama at times and focus on yourself.”
Kern has plans to pursue a degree of fine arts in musical theatre, focusing on Wilkes, Temple and Penn State. She knows that the hard work it takes to produce a musical and the many lessons learned along the way will serve her well at the next level.
“You have to memorize lines, music, blocking and other basic stuff. Then you begin working on expression and creating the character that you are playing with motivations and feelings and trying to develop something real for the audience,” she said. “And then there’s choreography, sound cues, light cues, props, the set and so much more. There are a million things that need addressed, and every little thing that happens on a stage comes down to a decision of some kind.”
A hard goodbye
Bonomo will be playing the Scarecrow in Danville’s “Wizard of Oz” this spring — and she knows the run of shows will be very emotional for her.
“This is going to be so rough. There is one part where I talk with Dorothy … I know I am going cry every time I get to that line,” she said. “Musicals create a family — they force you to get to know people and make a real connection and to be there for each other while working together towards this really big goal. It will be hard to say goodbye to that family.”
Rousu agreed.
“At Selinsgrove, the tradition is that each senior gives a speech at the final after-party. Sometimes they are silly little speeches, like ‘Hey, thanks for putting up with me when you didn’t have to’ while others get really emotional,” he said. “I have a feeling there will be a lot of tears this year. It’s a lot to give up, but also a good thing we get to move forward to new and exciting opportunities.”
For Kalinoski, taking the next step toward a theater career means upping her own personal ante on a variety of fronts.
“I think a lot of people fail to realize not only the physical toll, but also the emotional,” she said. “We are athletes because in today’s industry, you need to be able to dance, sing and act — and do it all at the same time. It’s like the Olympics, but with a bunch of musical kids.”
Participating in musical theater — and the community that supports it — has changed Kern’s life.
“Being on stage for the multiple performances has left me with some of the greatest and most dear memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” she said. “When it comes to the endless rehearsals and the moments with other cast members that make me laugh, it has impacted me so much that I won’t ever forget how important this all was to me.”