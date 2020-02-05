The 2020 #ValleyMusicals season kicks off with a show geared for the whole family as Line Mountain High School stages “Seussical the Musical” this weekend.
“The show is recognizable to all ages,” said Keri Ferster, who plays Horton the Elephant. “Almost every person has heard of — or read — a Dr. Seuss book, and it is interesting that many of his books are wrapped up into one musical.”
The musical starts at 7 p.m. each night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Line Mountain High School.
According to Kara Heim, who plays Mayzie LaBird, it is a fun and lively show — with valuable lessons.
“It inspires viewers to be creative and think outside of the box,” she said.
Kia Goodling, who plays the Sour Kangaroo, agreed.
“‘Seussical’ helps to open the eyes of people — no matter how small — to real-life aspects of war, sadness and neglect with a lighthearted feel, as told by Dr. Seuss’s characters and their colorful spunk,” she said. “This show is the epitome of imagination and creativity.”
Part of the festiveness is due to the show being mostly in song, according to Aubrey Lenker, who plays the Cat in the Hat.
“It definitely helps for keeping the interest of the audience,” she said.
The role, she added, has definitely pushed her out of her comfort zone.
“He (the Cat in the Hat) comes across as the ringleader in all of the chaos that ensues, and I am typically a person who prefers to stay out of trouble,” Lenker said. “However, he’s been an extremely fun character to emulate.”
Ferster felt more of a connection from the start with her role of Horton.
“He is similar to me because we are both gentle and animated, and would do anything to help someone in need. We also are both stubborn when it comes to helping other people,” she said. “Having similar characteristics to your role makes portraying the character easier to experience.”
Goodling is especially enamored with her role.
“I find myself to be be very brassy and sassy, as the Sour Kangaroo proves herself to be. She’s literally who I want to be when I grow up,” she said. “She’s a role model, a mother and very over-exaggerated.”
Goodling admits that this show should be very special — and encourages everyone to come check it out.
“I love this show and all that it stands for,” she said. “The characters and the colors have enticed me since my childhood and it helps show that I don’t ever have to truly grow up, as long as I engulf my mind in imagination and ‘thinks.’”
Abbie Morgan, who plays Gertrude McFuzz, agreed.
“It is unlike any other show,” she said. “The audience will love it because of its fund nature and talented cast of actors!”
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students — Line Mountain students will be admitted for free with student ID. Line Mountain residents with a senior citizen pass will also be admitted for free. For more information about the show, including tickets, visit www.linemountain.com