By
Karen
Blackledge
Van Wagner will release his 24th CD featuring a title track paying homage to the “Shortleaf Pine.”
The release party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Booth Theater, Mill Street. He said a small donation will be requested at the door. People can bring their own drinks.
His concert will feature songs from the new album.
Reservations can be made by calling 570-951-6572.
“We are always happy to see what Van is up to. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase his latest work, said John Brady, co-founder of Zing Productions, parent company of the Booth Theater.
Wagner, an environmental sciences teacher, a historian, a songwriter, a musician and more, said the shortleaf pine was once extremely common throughout the southern United States.
“The range has significantly decreased in recent decades. Montour County is about as far north as you can still find them growing,” he said.
He said there are efforts to restore this important tree.
Wagner, of Danville, said the album contains a lot of local material.
He collaborates with musicians, including Mark Tomeo on the Dobro (an American brand of resonator guitar), Kate Woodruff and Kiera Chillas singing, Tim Zieger on guitar and vocals and Abbie Zieger on bass and vocals.
“‘Prince Farrington’ is a song I wrote with my friend Ty Russell,” he said.
“‘The Mollie Maguires’ is about Danville’s connection to their legacy. There used to be a window in a house on West Market Street that had ‘Alexander Rae killed by Mollie Maguires’ scratched in the glass. Rae’s wife was from Danville. He was killed by three men near Locust Gap. The crime was blamed on Mollie Maguires, but historians sometimes question if it was just a case of robbery gone bad,” he said.
Wyeth Martin did the photography for the CD.
Jason Perez recorded and engineered the songs.
The CD was recorded at WVIA studios by George Graham.
For more information, visit vanwagnermusic.com and shortleafpine.net.