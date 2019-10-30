Over the years, singer-songwriter Van Wagner has learned from some of the best musicians in the Danville area, where he was born and raised. In his recently-released 25th album, he partnered with another area musician he knows well: his nephew.
Wagner and Riverside resident Ethan Weader, a junior at Danville High School, corroborated on the album, “Wales,” which has the folk flare that Wagner is especially known for. However, it comes with a twist.
“It’s still a folk album, but the electric guitar and drums push it into other genres a bit too,” Wagner said. “I’ll let the listeners tell me what it is.”
An official CD release party will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Iron Fork in Danville. The party is free admission, and the public is invited to attend. The evening will include guest musicians Woody Wolfe, Tim Latshaw, Al Paul and more.
Wagner provides vocals and acoustic guitar for the project, as well as some electric guitar. He said his skills match nicely with Ethan’s drum playing style. The album also includes Al Paul on bass.
Weader said the album was “intended to show and represent our playing style,” which he describes as “very spontaneous and not so much reliant on perfect endings and seamless transitions.”
The album plays more like a jam session, he said, “which I think is the right way to go about playing music.”
Weader said he enjoyed the experience, and he is proud of the final sound of each of the songs on the album.
Both Wagner and Weader are also grateful for the bond they’ve been able to enjoy through music.
“It definitely means a lot that Van thought to include me in this album,” said Weader, who has played several years in the band, “Forc.” “It’s very special and a great opportunity.”
Weader remembers a time in fourth or fifth grade when he first performed on the drums in a Christmas-themed talent show. But his “first real gig”, he said, was with Wagner at Old Forge in Danville.
“The experience really motivated me to continue pursuing music and eventually to get involved with other bands and play other venues and gigs,” Weader said, “which has become a very large part of my life.”
Wagner taught him how to play the guitar, as well, and Weader admits sometimes he finds himself enjoying playing that more than the drums.
Wagner calls his nephew “a great musician.” The two have held jam sessions in Weader’s basement, sometimes attended by friends and family. Wagner and Weader also played a bluegrass festival together this past summer, with Weader on guitar and Wagner on banjo.
“He did great!” Wagner said, adding, “I am so thankful to have this relationship with him.”
There is another family connection in the name they go by when they perform together. “Wales,” Wagner said, is a tribute to his grandmother, Ethel Hinkel, whose parents immigrated to Pennsylvania from Wales.
It’s just another way in which Wagner strives to keep his music local.
“I write about a life we all know because we live it,” he said. “It is my hope that people hear my songs and relate. They may be my songs, but they are everyone’s story.”
Wagner, an environmental science teacher at Lewisburg High School, lives in Danville with his wife Tamara and sons Luke and Calvin.
More information is available at www.VanWagnerMusic.com.