The following include meals that will be served on Thanksgiving day at a variety of venues throughout the region.
FREE THANKSGIVING MEAL/Beavertown
The 13th annual free Thanksgiving meal will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, located aong Route 522 between Beaver Springs and Beavertown. Co-sponsored by Snyder County Thrivent. Dine in/take-out. Transportation and delivery is available for shut-ins from Western Snyder County only (Beavertown, Beaver Springs, Troxelville and McClure). Larger groups should call 570-658-2001 for reservations.
THANKSGIVING MEAL/Danville
The Knights of Columbus will hold their annual free Thanksgiving dinner at noon in the cafeteria of St. Joseph School, 1027 Ferry St. The school has an elevator for people having trouble using stairs. Anyone needing a ride can call the church at 570-275-2512 or Dwayne Hilkert at 570-275-2265. Take-outs available. Live Christmas music at 12:30 p.m. and Santa will visit with kids and adults on the stage.
THANKSGIVING DINNER/Lewisburg
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. Turkey, ham, sides and dessert. Dine in only, no delivery.
THANKSGIVING MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton will provide a free Thanksgiving meal at noon in the Fellowship Hall. The meal is available to anyone in the community. The menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, desserts, and beverages. To make reservations, call the church office 570-742-4491, from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. Take-outs will also be available but must be ordered in advance by calling the office. Church is at 47 Walnut St., with parking available behind the church. The facility is wheelchair and handicap accessible.
THANKSGIVING MEAL/Selinsgrove
A free community-based Thanksgiving meal will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr. The buffet-style meal “with all the fixin’s” offers turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetables, rolls and butter, and pie. Transportation provided if you can’t drive, or meals can delivered to those who can’t attend. To arrange a ride or a delivered meal call 570-847-5200 or email Carla at ctminori@ptd.net
THANKSGIVING DINNER/Sunbury
The annual free Thanksgiving dinner organized by Rhonda Fisher and volunteers, will be held at Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets. In addition to a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal, there will fellowship, prize bingo for adults, crafts, movies, free Bibles, free teddy bears throughout the day, free blankets, coats, hats and gloves for those in need. A continental breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dinner is served at noon. Free delivery is available within a 10-mile radius. To order the day of the event, call 570-286-6459. To make monetary donations, supply or food donations, or to offer help with preparation, serving, meal delivery or clean up, contact Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634.