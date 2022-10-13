MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg native Mark Lingenfelter, a performer, director, choreographer and teacher of artists has returned to the area to offer an unusual experience in the way of a monthly “variety show.”
“The Buggytown Repository” is a monthly recurring variety show performed on the third Saturday of the month, through December, at the Elias Center for the Performing Arts in Mifflinburg.
According to Lingenfelter, the show includes interviews with guests, musical guests that perform, storytelling, comedy and some games.
Lingenfelter said the term “variety show” has caused confusion for some people.
“This is a ‘variety show’ in the sense of what a late night or daytime talk show would be,” he explained. “It is also heavily inspired by 1960s/70s variety television — think Merv Griffin, Carol Burnett, The Muppets, etc. — and radio programs like ‘Prairie Home Companion’ and ‘Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me.’ It is not a talent show. It is not an open mic. It is not an amateur hour. It is a completely planned and curated evening, with a set format, that can vary from show to show. There is a very clear beginning, middle, and end.”
The shows each month vary and guests and stories will change.
“Think about how a talk show changes with each episode,” he said. “It is similar to that.”
The guests for the October show are actress and author Wendy Rich Stetson, a Lewisburg native, and soprano Alyssa Ronco.
Steston grew up in Lewisburg and currently lives in New York City. She has worked as an actress in film, television and theatre, including Broadway, and is also an Amish Romance author.
Stetson got involved because Lingenfelter personally asked.
“(Mark) and I have known each other for many years,” she said. “When he approached me and asked if I’d like to appear in this month’s show, I couldn’t say yes fast enough.”
For her part, she will be sitting down for an interview with Lingenfelter.
“I think we are playing some kind of crazy game,” she said. “It’s going to be a surprise to me as well as the audience.”
Stetson’s ties to the area remain strong, and her Central Pennsylvania roots shine through in her Amish romance novel “Hometown.” She has a second book coming out this month as well.
“The second book in my Hearts of the Ridge series, ‘Heartsong Hills,’ releases on Oct. 19,” said Stetson. “Like ‘Hometown,’ the story takes place in a little town in Central PA that should seem very familiar to Union County folks.”
Lingenfelter said he is excited to talk to Stetson about her books.
Ironically, Stetson said she never set out to write Amish Romance but was inspired by The Oprah Winfrey show back in the early 2000s.
“The guests on her show encouraged aspiring writers to write what they know.,” she explained. “So I came up with a simple premise: what if a girl came home to her Central PA hometown and fell in love with an Amish guy. Since then, the genre of Amish romance has really grown.”
Ronco, also a Mifflinburg native, is the musical guest. She has extensive performing credits in not only the U.S., but also Canada and Italy.
Ronco is the owner/operator of Cadenza Voice Studio in Mifflinburg.
“(Ronco) has performed at Carnegie Hall, which of course will prompt me to ask the question: ‘How do you get to Carnegie Hall?,’” Lingenfelter said.
With all three having spent time in both the local area and New York City, he said this weekend’s show will have a “City Mouse, Country Mouse” theme.
“You’ll have to come find out what that’s about,” he said.
November’s show will focus on giving and the December show, Lingenfelter said, “Is going to make all my Andy Williams Holiday Special dreams come true.”As for the venue itself, Lingenfelter thinks the Elias Center is the “perfect” location for the show.
“It’s funny for me to perform there for two reasons,” he said. “First, it is next to the cemetery and I used to fly kites there. It was the closest area to my home without trees or wires. That was probably not appreciated, but nevertheless, I did it. Running through that cemetery and seeing that building, it never dawned on me that someday I would create a show and perform it there.”
Secondly, as the son of a minister, Lingenfelter recalled that some of his earliest performances were at church.
“I think about that as I stand in front of the pulpit at the Elias Center,” he said. “It feels oddly full circle to me.”
He likes the small, intimate and simple feel of the Elias Center.
“There’s a cobweb in the window, the floor creaks. The building just shows up as it is, which is exactly how I show up to this show and how I want to audience to come,” he said.
Tickets are still available for the October, November and December shows, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.thebuggytownrepository.com.
“Buying them in advance helps me sleep a little better knowing that people are coming,” joked Lingenfelter.
Only 100 tickets per show will be sold, so buying in advance will guarantee a seat. The show is geared towards adults, though the show is perfectly suitable for children.
“It was not created specifically for children, but there is nothing in the show that would be too much for a child,” said Lingenfelter. “I would have loved it as a child, but I was a weird child, so I’m not a good one to ask.”
Children 14 and under are free.
For her part, Stetson is excited for the show.
“I had the great privilege to work with the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble for several years after college,” she said. “I love coming home for any kind of event. It’s very special.”