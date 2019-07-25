LEWISBURG — At least part of the enduring allure of ventriloquists comes while watching them work and wondering how on earth they do it.
Ventriloquist David Pendleton will perform tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Country Cupboard. He last performed there a few years ago.
“He provides great family entertainment,” said Melissa Swartz, events coordinator at the Country Cupboard. Adding that ventriloquists appeal to audiences with the way they can portray so many characters at one time, she said of Pendleton, “He’s great at that.”
Pendleton has performed around the world with a cast of characters that includes “lovable but blunt Aunt Tilly, a 94-year-old spinster; the classic quick-witted trouble maker, Mack Elroy; the dopey yet adorable hound dog, Buford; and the slightly misguided albino vulture, Vern.”
“It’s a fun, family event,” said Joel Appleman, marketing coordinator for Country Cupboard. “This is something you could bring the entire family to, and they would all have a good time.”
Country Cupboard’s website offers a video clip of Pendleton’s performance showing how he interacts with his audience to make them “believe that anything can talk.”
“Of all our concerts and shows, an event like this is where you see the entire family laughing together, which is nice to see,” Appleman said. “It should be a good time for everybody who attends.”