DANVILLE — Life is hard and sometimes everyone could use a good laugh. That’s what more than 100 people will gather to do tomorrow night at The Venue at Liberty Valley thanks to a partnership with the Scranton Comedy Club.
“We are proud to announce that we have teamed up with the Scranton Comedy Club to bring you a special, one night only, double headliner performance right here in Danville,” said Jim Kadryna. Kadryna and his wife, Sherri, own The Venue at Liberty Valley.
The live show features Johnny Watson, Allen Fuks and Keren Margolis and will be hosted by Kevin Lepka, owner of The Scranton Comedy Club.
The event sold out quickly and while Kadryna had predicted there might still be some tickets left on Friday for last minute show-goers, that didn’t happen due to the enthusiastic response from the public.
“This is our first one,” said Kadryna. “That’s why we are kind of surprised at the response.”
The option for dinner and a show sold out first, in about two weeks, and tickets to the show only sold out this week. Only 150 tickets total were available.
“Within a month, (the dinner) got sold out,” he said. “We were surprised because everyone usually waits until the last minute.”
Kadryna said he thinks the event will be fun.
“It’s just going to be a great evening out,” he said.
If you’ve missed your chance to see this show, don’t worry, Kadryna said they’re hoping to do more comedy shows and host other events throughout the year. and now that they’ve acquired a Pennsylvania liquor license, they’re open to hosting new events in the future.
“We are finalizing four additional dates (with The Scranton Comedy Club) right now for the year,” said Kadryna.
Lepka is the owner of Scranton Comedy Club and Laugh Out Lepka’s Comedy, LLC. He produces comedy shows throughout the northeastern Pennsylvania region and beyond and has booked big names for his shows including Gilbert Gottfried, Andrew Schulz, Rich Vos, Artie Lange and more.
According to Lepka’s website, kevinlepkacomedy.com, his act includes “material inspired by my every day life, especially some of the strangest situations I’ve ever been in … this includes difficulties with my GPS, dealing with annoying children, and adventures with dating.”
Margolis is a NYC-based comedian, writer and broadcaster who has written and appeared on Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central, performed at comedy festivals and clubs all over the country, and co-hosts the popular Race Wars podcast. Fuks is a international, award-winning headliner with a unique, varied background. Born in Brussels, Belgium to Russian-Ukrainian Jews, he was raised by his economically disadvantaged family in the dangerous projects of the South Bronx — eventually overcoming substance abuse and a debilitating spinal injury. He’s worked as an actor, reporter, terrible magician, and a mentor to people in recovery. Watson is known as one of the funniest and most interesting comedians around today. He’s a “Jersey Kid” born and raised in some of the toughest neighborhoods in the state, inside one of the most unforgiving households in the universe, “sorry Ma!”
Kadryna said they chose to give stand up comedy a try “because we haven’t seen it (comedy) in the Danville area.”
“When we discussed this with Kevin, he mentioned he had wanted to branch out,” he said.
Other upcoming events at The Venue include a bridal show, Valentine’s Day dinner, and, in April there will be “Beer, Barbecue and Guns,” an outside event in the new outdoor event space.
For more information about upcoming events at The Venue at Liberty Valley, call 570-284-2182.