For an authentic Scottish experience like no other, come to The Venue at Liberty Valley in Danville for their “1st Annual Burns Supper,” featuring traditional Scottish foods and entertainment, Saturday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m., at 533 Liberty Valley Rd.
The Burns Supper in honor of Robert Burns, the Scottish poet and lyricist who was born in Alloway, Ayrshire, Scotland on Jan. 25, 1759. Burns suppers are held all over the world, close to the date of Burns’ birth. Known as the National Bard (poet) of Scotland and celebrated worldwide, Burns’ life and poetry are celebrated at the Burns suppers.
Perhaps Burns’ most famous poem is “Auld Lang Syne,” which is traditionally sung to bid farewell to the old year at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. Burns also wrote hundreds of other poems, including “A Man’s a Man for A’ That,” “A Red, Red Rose,” and “To A Mouse.”
“The Burns suppers follow the same format no matter where you go in the world,” said Sharon Shultz, master chef and co-owner of Catering For You in Bloomsburg, who is catering the event. “People in Scotland and Australia are doing the exact same thing!”
Shultz was born and raised in a little town in Scotland called Kilsyth, between Glasgow and Stirling. She moved to America in 1999 and started working at the Cloverleaf Village in Danville, until it closed in 2005.
At the Cloverleaf, Shultz started working on the Burns suppers in 2004. She then worked at Balzano’s in Bloomsburg, where they continued doing the Burns suppers until 2018, when the organizers of the program left. Shultz, who always catered the food, started her own catering company, Catering For You, in 2020 and met the owners of The Venue at Liberty Valley. Shultz worked with owners Sherri Harpster Kadryna and her husband Jim Kadryna throughout 2021 on various events.
“Jim kept asking about bringing back the Burns Supper,” Shultz said. “At first, I was a little intimidated about organizing everything, but after making the decision to do it, things fell into place. Some past presenters agreed to help, including Mark Linn, who has been a huge part in making this event happen.”
Linn, owner-operator of Benchmark Chimney Preservation in Paxinos, will be the master of ceremonies and will present a few parts of the evening, as well as help with organizing future Burns suppers.
Linn’s fascination and attraction with Scottish culture started after his dad was in Scotland on business.
“His Celtic counterparts identified his countenance as being of Scottish descent, even though our family tree is riddled with Germanic surnames,” Linn said. “But the way we spell ‘Linn’ is old Scottish Gaelic for ‘waterfall.’”
Linn said there was a fairly large concentration of Linns in the Ayrshire area where Robert Burns was born. Just like Burns, Linn’s grandmother Anna Lechner Linn and Linn’s almost one-year-old granddaughter Elana Ann Linn were both born on January 25th.
“Burns’ passion for human equality and his diligence in collecting Scottish poetry and music prevented many treasures from fading into obscurity,” he said. “His odes and sonnets to women, men, and even mice are heartfelt, hardy, and often humorous!”
In 2015, Linn attended a Burns Supper at the invitation of a friend and, in 2017, delivered a well-received poetic toast to the lasses at another event. As a result, he was asked to be the emcee in 2018. This Burns Supper will be Linn’s second time as emcee and the first annual event at The Venue; however, it will be the 15th happening in the area.
Prior to the meal, the participants will say the Selkirk Grace, a Scots-language prayer traditionally recited at a Burns Supper.
The traditional meal that is served at Burns suppers includes cock-a-leekie soup (chicken and leek soup), and haggis, neeps (turnips), and tatties (mashed potatoes). Haggis is a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep or calf, minced, and mixed with beef or mutton, suet, oatmeal, and seasoned with onion, cayenne pepper, and other spices. The mixture is then packed into the animal’s stomach and boiled.
The meal will also feature traditional Scottish steak pie, served with Colcannon potatoes, peas and carrots, a trio of Scottish desserts (trifle, millionaire’s shortbread, and whisky truffle), and coffee and tea.
To begin the meal, the haggis will be piped into the venue by Mike Brown, a bagpipe player from Shamokin. Chef Shultz will follow the piper carrying the haggis. The haggis will then be presented to the person who will address it — Linn — who will then recite the “Address to the Haggis.”
“It’s very entertaining and involves stabbing the haggis!” Shultz said. “There is then a toast to the chef and the piper. The dinner follows, and again, this is a traditional meal that is served at Burns suppers.”
The program then continues with “The Immortal Memory,” where there will be a talk about the life of Burns and his work. Several attendees will be doing different toasts, puns, and poetry; and more bagpipe playing will continue throughout the evening, which will then be followed by a “Toast to the Lassies.”
“Burns was famous for his love of the ladies, so there is always a toast to the women in the room,” Shultz said. “It is followed by a “Response to the Laddies,” performed by a lady, and it’s a humorous toast back to the men.”
The evening will then conclude with everyone singing Burns’ famous poem “Auld Lang Syne.”
“It’s a fun evening filled with whisky, bagpipes, poetry, food, and laughter,” Shultz said.
“Terrifying and terrific tartans will be tautly tightened ‘round men’s meridians, magnified to a point of portly pandemic proportions!” Linn said., adding a little touch of traditional Scottish language. “A peppering of patrons participates in the poetry, prose and puns – tactfully taking turns toasting lads and lasses alike, like loquacious lairds and ladies!”