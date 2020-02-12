Let laughter and dancing lead to romance this Valentine’s weekend with a rare midwinter night of comedy and live music right here in the Susquehanna Valley.
Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 will host Comedy Night followed by the band, Jesse, on Saturday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The evening starts with comedians Thezz Grimes, Greg Billet and Andrew Glessner hosted by Jackie Wyker, connected with the Church of Satire, in Hanover. While enjoying the jokes, guests can take advantage of the cash bar and the kitchen serving pub food like hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, shrimp, wings and more.
At 8:30 p.m., classic rock band Jesse will perform. Known for their ability to fill a dance floor, Jesse performs hits from Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Cars to Tom Petty, ZZ Top, Billy Joel and Bryan Adams.
“They’re one of the most popular bands around,” said Linda LaBrec, bartender at the VFW. “When they play at the VFW, they bring a crowd.”
“It’s a really diverse thing,” said Missy Haupt, cook and assistant manager of the VFW speaking about the comedy/music night. “You don’t really see a lot of this unless you go into the city.”