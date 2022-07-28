LEWISBURG — Looking for an escape into an enchanted world? This could be your chance.
Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold their fourth annual Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party on Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held on the Great Lawn in front of the GreenSpace Center (the former Lewisburg Area High School), at 815 Market St.
Although there is no fee for the Victorian Fairy Garden Party, the event is intended partly as a fundraiser for Strictly Ballet’s annual Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, said Amy Casimir, owner and head instructor at Strictly Ballet. Donations are welcome.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the evening,” Casimir said. “Come show off your costumes and suspend reality for a moment.”
The party opens with a costume promenade for attendees of all ages. A grand prize for Best Fairy costume and another for Best Victorian costume will be awarded later in the evening. This year’s judges include Coldwell Banker/Penn One Real Estate’s Martha Barrick and The Market Street Group’s Connie Timm.
For anyone who likes to sew or to dress in fairy or Victorian apparel, this will be a chance to display their talent or favorite costumes, Casimir said.
The promenade is followed by an outdoor performance featuring dancers from Strictly Ballet’s summer camps.
“The theme of the party is the ballet, ‘Giselle,’” Casimir said. “We’re using music from that ballet for a short performance by the students.”
The party continues with croquet and other free lawn games, tarot readings by Olivia Lechniak of Widow’s Walk, photos by Eric Santanen and Victorian crafts for all ages with the Art Cart. Guests can also search for sugarplums and other treats, or hope for a visit from the Green Fairy, who will once again be portrayed by Emily Ayn Bowen. Food and “magic drinks” will be available.
“We want to get everyone involved,” Casimir said. “Adults and children.”
Adding to the fun, Strictly Ballet and RiverStage, in partnership with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, once again organized a scavenger hunt that started in downtown Lewisburg last Saturday, July 23, and ends at noon this Saturday. People can search for five special ornaments featuring characters from “The Nutcracker.” Those who find the ornaments are eligible for the grand prize drawing.
Strictly Ballet is a formal ballet school structured in three sessions: fall, spring and summer, according to their website, www.strictlyballetarts.com.
“We are happy to welcome new students anytime with our year round enrollment,” the website says. “Interested students are welcome to stop by and watch a class, or participate in a free trial class.”
“The Victorian Fairy Garden Party will be a chance to escape,” Casimir said. “Come have a lovely time outside.”
Along with co-producer RiverStage Community Theatre, the Victorian Fairy Garden Party is sponsored by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Weis Markets, Brushstrokes Gallery Art Supplies and The Mercantile, all of Lewisburg.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com