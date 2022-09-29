TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days celebrate the rich colonial history of the area. Now in its 41st year, the event has earned a rich history of its own, as it continues to bring the generations together in education about central Pennsylvania’s pioneers.
This Saturday and Sunday, the event, organized by the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, will offer visitors colonial foods, demonstrations, period costumed crafters, tradesmen, and lectures.
According to E. Jane Koch, vice president of the heritage society, the event draws 1,000 to 1,500 visitors per day.
“It’s just like walking back in time,” she said, adding that the society is “all about education and preservation.”
Heritage Days features craftsmen and craftswomen demonstrating crafts from the 1700s and 1800s, including coopering, pump making, rope making, shingle making, chair caning, hearth cooking and much more. All “early American skills used to survive the early years,” Koch said.
Each day will begin with a raising of the flag by the Fort Freeland Co. of Independent Rifleman, who will also end each day with a lowering of the flag. Visitors can also view reenactments of the Battle of Fort Freeland at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
An inaugural event was held in July 1979 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Fort Freeland. By 1981, a larger event offering more demonstrations was established, and it continued as an annual tradition. The event was only canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Last year, the event was scaled down and held at the Historic Warrior Run Church due to construction of a new elementary school near the Hower-Slote Farm. But this year, organizers and visitors alike are excited to return to the Farm, which was the actual frontier in the 1700s.
Koch said visitors will smell apple butter cooking in a huge pot on an open fire, and can watch all kinds of period foods being made throughout the grounds, including sauerkraut, butter, and ice cream. There will also be a butchering demonstration at 10 a.m. Saturday, and other demonstrators will prepare meals on an open outdoor hearth. Visitors can also enjoy watching pies being made, flax culture, and blacksmithing.
Koch said there will be a Revolutionary militia encampment as well as a Native American encampment where they will be cooking on open fires. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and ask questions and hear their stories.
Plenty of food will also be available for purchase, including homemade chicken corn and ham and bean soups, hot dogs, hamburgers, ham barbecue, and pies.
Peggy Gelnett, a heritage society board member, serves as chair of domestic crafts for Heritage Days. She can also be seen hearth cooking in the Hower-Slote house alongside Jane Watson, and her journeyman Maris Kilgus.
“What’s a journeyman you ask?” Gelnett said. “Come find out! We will be preparing duck with onion in an 18th-century manner, making mush muffins on a griddle and Gumbo in a stew pot among other foods and beverages.”
Gelnett said they use period pans and pots, as well, which had names such as spider, stewpot, and kettle. “Come find out what I call the original crockpot!” she said, adding, “Visitors will be greeted with the aromas created by cooking over a fire and will be fascinated with the process.”
Inside the house, demonstrators will include loom weaving, bobbin lace making, tatting, and quilting. Children will have the opportunity to sit in old-fashioned school desks and even hear a lesson taught by volunteers. There are even more opportunities in the barn on the property, including a chance to make a tin icicle, or punch a design into tin with a local tinsmith. Visitors will also be able to learn about Penny rugs, watch demonstrations by gunsmiths, and view a display of 18th century firearms. Clear toy candy and pottery will also be on hand.
A new addition this year will be a colonial artist demonstrating leatherwork.
These are all just a few of the experiences visitors will see this weekend.
“The society is very fortunate to have a lot of local talent in our area, and we appreciate our demonstrators who travel from out of state each year to join us,” Gelnett said.
“I look forward to educating our visitors about the past by giving them a glimpse of how our ancestors survived in central Pennsylvania on the colonial frontier,” she added. “History really did happen here! Sights, smells and tastes await to transport visitors back in time.”
On Sunday, a church service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Historic Warrior Run Church. Heritage society board member Leon Hagenbuch, who is also the brick maker at the Hower-Slot House, will give a presentation about the church, which was built in 1835 using bricks made along the Warrior Run creek. The church will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Heritage Days will also hold an auction at 3 p.m. Sunday to help support the society’s apprentice program. According to Koch, an apprentice studies years to perfect their craft and become a master. Many of the items that are demonstrated at Heritage Days will be sold at the auction.
Heritage Days and the Strawberry Festival in June are the society’s fundraisers each year, with proceeds used to maintain the Warrior Run Church and the Hower-Slote house. The society encourages the community to volunteer and help to keep the properties available and maintained for future generations.