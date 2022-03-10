TURBOTVILLE — Though the story of Cinderella is familiar to many, Warrior Run High School students are hoping to make their mark on the tale with their rendition of “Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Their secret to a unique show? The actors’ personalities and the entire ensembles’ connection.
“Everybody in this cast just meshes so well together, from the ensemble to the principles to how they interact with each other,” said Kaitlyn Meules, a senior at Warrior Run High School who plays the Stepmother. “It’s so unique because we’re a small school, we see each other every day, so there’s this like familial energy that is always around and I think that really makes this such a unique experience and it makes the show so unique as well.”
Allie Zaktansky, a junior who plays the title character, said she likes to strengthen that connection before performances.
“I try to make it a point to say hi to everyone and make it a point to talk to everyone in the cast before we get on stage together,” she said, “so that we can make sure our connections are good and to make sure we’re all excited and in the right space to put on the best show possible.”
The show tells the tale of Cinderella, an orphan who is mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters but dreams of something more. Her fairy godmother transforms her servant girl’s rags into a ballgown for a royal ball. There she catches the attention of the prince before the magic wears off and she rushes away — leaving her shoe and a prince determined to find the woman who wore it.
One thing that the students really appreciated about the show was, more than the other versions of “Cinderella” they’ve seen, how this one emphasized the magic wasn’t what really changed Cinderella’s future.
“I think that during the scene that I’m transforming all these things for Cinderella, behind all that, it’s not actually the magic and the glamor that changes her fate,” said Audrey Shipman, a junior who plays The Fairy Godmother. “It’s the fact that she learns lessons like ‘I can’t be stuck not sticking up for myself and I need to be able to speak out and live my own life.’”
Zaktansky agreed.
“I like that our version has that special twist that can teach any young girl or whoever is coming to see it that dreams are important but doing something about them is more important,” she said.
The school’s production of “Oliver” was one of the last Valley musicals in 2020: the students were not permitted to perform the final show before their school was closed.
Meule said, “The fact that we don’t have to deal with that uncertainty this year — like we know our school is in a good place, we know our area is in a good place, we know that we’re all safe — that’s really reassuring to know that this is going to be a good show and we don’t have that anxiety as well.”
This isn’t the first production students have had since 2020. In November, Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was performed in with a small cast and limited audience. However, Cinderella’s large ensemble and the promise of a crowd to enjoy their performance has added to the students’ excitement.
“The whole ensemble really helps tie things together,” said Judah Kennel, the sophomore who portrays the Prince. and that whole ensemble feel brings the energy levels way up, it just makes every practice seem more like a show,” said Judah Kennel. “When something seems like a show, you really want to try your best and that just automatically makes you try harder and brings that energy level up because you just want to do your best every time,” he added.
Warrior Run High School’s “Cinderella” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. General tickets are $10 and a special “Princess Ticket” — which includes a wand, crown, ring and a take-your-own-photo op in front of Cinderella’s carriage after the show — is $15. More information is available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61501