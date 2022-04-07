TURBOTVILLE — The middle school drama students of Warrior Run School District will perform “Shrek the Musical Jr.” this weekend.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. The show will be at the Warrior Run High School Auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville.
“After two years of the pandemic with smaller shows, I felt it was time that we had a larger show with more students involved,” said Joleine Bergmueller, the show’s director. “It’s a fun show with a lot of energy and crazy songs and characters. It felt like there needed to be something upbeat this year to get the energy going again. It’s time to bring live theatre back full force.”
“Shrek the Musical Jr.” is based on the Dreamworks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig. It was originally produced on Broadway by Dreamworks Theatricals and Neat Street Productions.
The main cast, all eighth-graders, consists of Daniel Jones playing Shrek, Katie Zaktansky playing Princess Fiona, Summer Rovenolt playing Donkey, Braego Cieslukowski playing Lord Farquaad and Carrie Welshans voicing Dragon and seventh-grader Samantha Mowery, seventh-grader Hannah Hunter and eighth-grader Jessica Frey puppeteering Dragon. Twenty-nine students between sixth- and eighth-grade are involved in the production as actors and stage crew.
Bergmueller said the show is full of special effects and makeup. Jones will have a green mask and green make up. The student who plays Pinocchio will have a growing nose. Cieslukowski, the tallest person in the production, is playing Lord Farquaad on his knees with kneepads.
Dragon is voiced by Welshans, but three other students are controlling a puppet for movement. One student each has a wing while another student holds the head up.
“These kids are great,” said Bergmueller. “They’ve been working for two months every day after school. They bring the energy no matter what they do all day.”
Jones, 14, of Watsontown, said playing Shrek fits his personality.
“I’m a nice guy but I’m an angry guy,” he said. “I get angered or annoyed very easily. It’s the first time I’ve been a main character. I’m happy I’m playing Shrek and I had a chance to be a really important character.”
He said the clothing is comfortable, but the rubber parts of the costume are not.
Zaktansky, 14, of McEwensville, said the show is fun and she has enjoyed getting to know her fellow castmates.
“It’s definitely challenging for me not to laugh on stage. It’s such a fun show,” she said.
Cieslukowski, 13, of Watsontown, said he will prepare for the role by watching the movie.
“I get to have knee pads, and walking around on my knees is really fun,” he said. “I get to have a wig again. This is the third year in a row that I get to die in a musical.”
Rovenolt, 13, of Turbotville, said she enjoys playing Donkey.
“I get to be funny,” she said. “It’s pretty much just my personality. I just get to be me on stage and I don’t have to act like I’m someone else. I get to be myself.”
Welshans, 14, of Dewart, will play the voice of Dragon.
“It’s one of those cool roles with a really cool costume,” she said. “I get to be the bad guy at first, but then I’m not really a bad guy.”
There are at least 360 tickets available for the four productions. Tickets are $5 each.