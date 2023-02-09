Warrior Run Middle School students are bringing beloved childhood characters to life on stage in their production of “Seussical Jr.”
Middle School Director Joleine Bergmueller said the dedicated cast has been able to transform themselves into characters that they know and love. “The show is colorful and it has characters that the kids know,” she said. “I chose this show because it’s good for different ability and experience levels. Everyone could participate somehow.”
Among the list of bright and bubbly characters in “Seussical Jr.” are the Cat in the Hat, Horton the elephant, the Sour Kangaroo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie the Bird and more. The lively musical tale will transport audiences from the Jungle of Nool to Whoville and everywhere in between.
Every aspect of the production is run by students, according to Bergmueller. “The sound and lights are student-run. We had ninth-graders come back to teach new students the ropes,” she said. “The backstage crew is also entirely made up of students.”
Bergmueller, who also teaches K-4 music at Warrior Run, explained that she tries to make the experience one that students will learn from and enjoy. “My goal is to have an educational experience and have students doing everything,” she said. “If they don’t like the way we are doing something, they can tell me.”
As for the cast, Bergmueller said they have been dedicated to putting this show on stage. “The cast has so much energy. I’m very glad I picked a high energy show,” she said. “They are excited and are always at rehearsals. They are a great group to work with.”
Eighth-graders Hannah Hunter and Andrew Leinbach play Mister and Misses Mayor in Whoville. “The show is weird, but in a good way,” Hunter said. “It’s a show that’s good for everyone.”
Leinbach said that the cast has worked well together. “This group has been really fun to work with,” he said.
Arabella Landis, an eighth-grader who plays Mayzie the Bird said the entire show is full of excitement and energy. “It’s a big, energetic show with a lot happening,” she said. “It’s so fun and poppy with so many different roles.
Her solo number, “Amazing Mayzie,” is Landis’ favorite part of the show. “It’s an exciting number with a lot of colors,” she said. “I also love dancing in it.”
Xahlia Novenolt, an eighth-grader who plays Gertrude McFuzz, said that her solo, “All for You,” gives her an opportunity to show off her acting skills. “I really like that song because I get to act a lot,” she said. “I get to be very dramatic and cheesy.”
Performances of the show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.. The show will be performed in the Warrior Run High School auditorium.