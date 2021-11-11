TURBOTVILLE — Don’t let the idea of a William Shakespeare play be intimidating, according to the cast of Warrior Run’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The show will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It combines comedy, fantasy, romance and serious content. Tickets are available for 7:30 p.m. each night at the high school auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville.
“Shakespeare can scare some people, but everybody could use a laugh right now,” said senior Kelsey Shrawder, 17, of Turbotville.
Kat Brady, 17, of Watsontown, said she and other actors are always laughing and having a good time at rehearsal.
“People might think that Shakespeare can’t be funny, but Shakespeare wrote a lot of different plays from a lot of different genres.”
Elizabeth Snow, the French and drama teacher at Warrior Run High School, said 20 students are on stage with a few students behind the scenes. Two-hundred tickets are available each night even with every other row roped off to account for social distancing. Tickets are $5 apiece and are available at the door.
“We did not do a play last year,” said Snow. “In the fall, we weren’t sure what we would be up against. We elected not to do one. We weren’t totally sure what the (COVID) numbers would look like.”
This is the first Shakespeare show that Snow has directed in her 10 years at the district.
“I am excited about that because I’m a big Shakespeare fan,” she said. “Personally, it’s one of my favorite shows. It felt like a good year to do it. It’s a great ensemble show. I knew I could incorporate a lot of students while also being able to spread them out because they don’t all appear at the same time.
The seniors of the show said they are excited to put on a show this fall because they missed out last year.
Brady plays Nick Bottom, a comic relief character who has a transformation of sorts.
“I really enjoy playing him because I think he’s funny,” said Brady. “He’s a dumb, arrogant fellow who gets his head turned into that of a donkey. and chaos ensues.”
Brady has been involved in drama since the ninth grade.
“I’m glad we get to do a show again,” he said. “I’ve always loved theater. Play season is my favorite part of the season.”
Shrawder plays Puck, a mischievous character who gets into continuous trouble and enjoys it.
“He’s definitely a trouble seeker,” said Shrawder. “He likes causing issues for Oberon, who he is a messenger for. He likes to make Oberon’s life hard.”
Shrawder said acting allows her to be more herself than any other activity.
“It’s kind of my thing,” she said.
Liam Boyer, 18, of Watsontown, plays Egeus and Flute. Egeus does not want his daughter to marry Lysander. Flute is an actor in a play within the play.
“It’s fun to act and be someone else. Normally you’re always you,” said Boyer. “It’s a fun way to express your creativity on stage with other actors trying to do the same thing.”
Dawson Frederick, 17, of Turbotville, plays Demetrius, who is in love with a character who is in love with someone else.
“It creates some tension,” he said. “This play has a little bit of everything for everyone. It has tension and comedic parts. It has the mysterious parts to it.”