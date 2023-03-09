TURBOTVILLE — You’d think being a Greek god, even a demi-god with one mortal and one immortal parent, would make life easy, but teenager Percy Jackson finds it’s just the opposite.
Warrior Run High School Theatre Society will present “The Lightning Thief” tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Warrior Run Middle School Auditorium on Susquehanna Trail.
In “The Lightning Thief,” 12-year-old Percy Jackson discovers he’s a demigod and, after making friends with other children of Greek gods, he goes on a quest to try to prevent a war between the gods by finding Zeus’s missing lightning bolt. Along the way, Percy must battle a few bad guys and even his own ADHD and dyslexia to make it to the dangerous Underworld, where he believes the stolen lightning bolt can be found.
“Audiences will enjoy watching a modern story that deals with problems in both the real world and a fantasy world,” said Elizabeth Snow, high school theatre director. “These students finally get to play characters that are the same age as themselves: teens who are tackling issues relating to school, family, and friendship — subjects that everyone can relate to on some level.”
This alternative introduction to Greek mythology is based off of Rick Riordan’s best-selling Percy Jackson book series, which many students and audience members have grown up with, Snow said.
“We get to pair all of that with a pop/rock score that is sure to please everyone,” she added.
Props always add to a show’s effect, and the “Lightning Thief” props include a lot of moving pieces.
“We have multiple pieces of scaffolding, a wheelchair, and even a motorcycle zooming across the stage to tell the story,” Snow said. “The kids kept my stress levels high as they learned to control their speed and maneuver them.”
Senior Gavin Hormell plays the role of Percy Jackson.
“Percy is a very relatable character,” Hormell said. “He is just a normal teenager in the 21st century that runs into some crazy challenges along the way.”
Emma Podobinski, also a senior, plays Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena. Podobinski said the audience will admire how different Annabeth is from many female characters in musicals.
“Annabeth is very tough, fierce and strategic, which makes her a very unique and interesting character to watch,” Podobinski said. “As a viewer of the musical, Annabeth will at first be a bit of a confusing character, but as you begin to see and understand her motivations and intentions, her personality will definitely be very relatable to others. Annabeth grows significantly through the duration of the musical, and it is so powerful to watch her slowly open up and to see a new side of her. All Annabeth wants to do is to prove herself to others, which, I think, is something so common to people my age.”
Perhaps because “The Lightning Thief” is a contemporary play, it gives a fresh feeling to the concept of a high school musical.
“I worry that people believe musicals are too stuffy or old-fashioned,” Snow said. “‘The Lightning Thief’ is the complete opposite of that. This fast-paced, comedic, 21st century story is a great introduction for musical theatre newbies, and will still appeal to people who love the Golden Age classics.”
Snow has enjoyed working with the students and watching them grow as they memorized lines, belted out their songs and worked together to bring the story to life.
“I just take so much pride in the positivity, kindness, and talent that these students brought to every rehearsal. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch,” she said.
The student actors are excited to bring this show to their community.
“It is so important for students to have a good turnout of people to support all of the hard work they’ve been doing,” Snow said. “They feed off of the crowd’s energy to give their best performances, and their goal is to entertain you!”
