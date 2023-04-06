WATSONTOWN — Halloween is a long way off, but fundraising for a haunted event that benefits local people in need goes on year-round, and this weekend will be a fun fundraiser.
The Haunted Hotel will present a Blues/Jazz Night with The Cadillac Cats in the Moon Room at the Watson Inn on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $15, and proceeds benefit the Haunted Hotel at the Watson Inn, which gives back locally. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar available and a basket raffle. Guests are encouraged to schedule a dinner reservation before the show by calling the Watson Inn at 570-538-1832
“This will be a night filled with blues music, along with the raffle,” said Wendy Shoemaker, who has organized the Haunted Hotel for the past five years with her children, Kane and Kayla Shoemaker, and a team of dedicated volunteers. “One of so many great blues bands from the Billtown area, the Cadillac Cats are keeping blues alive and well in the Central Pennsylvania area.”
Past profits from the Haunted Hotel have benefitted local folks with health care expenses or other needs. Profits also benefit the Norman Showers E. Buck Scholarship Fund. According to information on the Watson Inn’s website, the fund was formed to provide financial support to Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton or Warrior Run High School students pursuing higher education in hospitality or culinary arts, plumbing and heating, or music.
Cadillac Cats is made up of Blair Mitcheltree on guitar; Becky Wool, vocals; Urie Kline on drums; Garrett Gaetano on bass; and Shawn Strickland, harmonica.
“The Cadillac Cats is a blues band,” said Mitcheltree, band leader. “We mix in a few other styles to make for an interesting blend of blues, rock and funk.”
One popular song they perform on stage is “Give Me One Reason,” Shoemaker said, adding, “Their vocals are amazing.”
