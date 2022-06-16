WATSONTOWN — While the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel is known for its spooky, walk-through adventure, this month it is calming things down with a relaxed meal and fun prizes.
The Watson Inn Haunted Hotel is hosting a Father’s Day Breakfast and Mega Basket Raffle on Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m., at the bar area of the Watson Inn. Save money by purchasing tickets in advance at 570-713-9845.
For the past four years, the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel has gathered a group of volunteers to raise money to help with a variety of community needs, from scholarships to townspeople with medical needs.
“We give back to the community,” said Wendy Shoemaker, organizer of the event. “The Watson Inn doesn’t take any of the money.”
Organizers have a few places in mind to donate this October’s Haunted Hotel profits to, Shoemaker said, adding that the proceeds from the breakfast and raffle will go toward creating the Halloween event.
The idea of raising money for the community began when Shoemaker’s son, Kane Shoemaker, worked at the Watson Inn with Pam Showers, general manager there.
“She suggested the idea for the Haunted Hotel,” Shoemaker said. “Kane came to me about it, and I said yes. It’s just a passion we all have. We all enjoy it.”
The breakfast will consist of scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage links and a beverage.
“It will be a great breakfast at the Inn,” Kane Shoemaker said. “The funds help with the Haunted Hotel for next year. Then money also goes back to the community, wherever a family needs help.”
The seven Mega Baskets are all valued at more than $100, Wendy Shoemaker said. They include a basket with CBD lotion and pain relief items valued at $180, as well as themes for barbecuing, coffee and tea, beauty, summer fun, wine and car accessories.
“We get donations from local businesses,” Shoemaker said. “Every year, for the Haunted Hotel we create a new theme.”
A member of the Watsontown Area Business Association, she said she always looks for ways to do things for the community. She also welcomes new volunteers to help with the Haunted Hotel. Anyone interested in learning more about it can message her on Facebook at “Watson Inn Annual Haunted Hotel.”
Basket raffle entrants do not need to attend the breakfast or be present when the winning names are called. Advanced ticket purchases will go into a drawing for a basket valued $50.00.
