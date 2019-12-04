The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) intends to “fill the town with Christmas,” with its annual Santa by the River event.
This year’s event will be a bit more extravagant than past years, said Jeanette Calhoun.
“The event committee has worked hard since July to make the annual tree lighting something that brings the spirit of Christmas to the community,” Calhoun said.
Donna Bridge, founder of Kingdom Kidz and member of WABA is marketing director for the event.
She said during a conversation with the Watsontown Santa, Tom Hetherington who appears at the event every year, he suggested the “need to fill Watsontown with Christmas for the whole month.”
Bridge said the committee decided to steer folks away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by making it more relaxed.
The event will take place 6-8 p.m. Fridays in December and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays at the canal pavilion by the Helen Fairchild Bridge. Kingdom Kidz will also be open to the public during those hours, Bridge said.
Friday’s kick-off event features the traditional tree lighting at 6 p.m. and Santa’s arrival at 6:15 via the Warrior Run Fire Company’s engine truck to meet children in his refurbished Santa house.
Bridge said the house has been repainted and redecorated.
“There is a beautiful tree in there, and stockings at the fireplace. We have some toy elves. It’s very festive.”
Bridge said there will also be a large mailbox outside for children to place letters to Santa.
“They will be returned,” she said of the letters. As the children recite their lists to Santa, Bridge said Saint Nick is aware there are some presents for which mom and dad may say no.
“He will watch mom and dad’s reactions and respond accordingly,” Bridge said. Santa never promises specific presents.
Bridge said the Watsontown Santa is very authentic, which includes his beard.
Calhoun said Hetherington’s passion for his role is evident.
“(Thomas Hetherington) will tell you that being Santa has been on his bucket list for some time. His vision, wisdom, generosity, and hours of work have added immeasurably to this year’s event and to setting the bar for future years,” Calhoun said.
The Warrior Run High School band and choir will provide entertainment while children wait for Santa.
There will also be free cookies, hot cocoa and popcorn available for everyone. The second event will be held at the Watsontown Historical Association on Main Street where they present a “Soldier’s Christmas,” and “Wet Your Whistle with Wassail.”
Kingdom Kidz puppets will present their Christmas program, “Countdown to Christmas” with Cameron Camel at 7 p.m. There will be eight Christmas trees lining the halls at Kingdom Kidz, and children can make ornaments for the tree and one to take home. All children will also get a gift.
“I am humbled to be part of this small community with its big heart as we join together to celebrate the season,” said Calhoun.