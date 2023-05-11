WATSONTOWN — Don’t stay home eating the same, boring meals and watching the same, boring TV shows when you can be trying new foods and enjoying a different musical group each month.
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) will host Fourth Wednesday in Watsontown, starting at 5:30 p.m. with food and craft vendors followed by live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Canal Boat Park.
Frank Wicher will kick off this summer’s Fourth Wednesdays on May 24, followed by Trainwreck Survivors on June 28, Rapid Run on July 26 and Lucky Afternoon on Aug. 23.
WABA originally hosted Music at the Canal Boat, which has grown to be called Fourth Wednesday in Watsontown, said Barbara Diehl, president of the association.
“It was excellent,” Diehl said of last year’s first stab at the Fourth Wednesday events. “People said they loved it.”
Pam Showers, general manager of the Watson Inn and a volunteer with Fourth Wednesdays, appreciates how the events bring more people to the downtown area and encourage them to visit again.
“It’s exciting to see the town light up with smiles and fill the canal with laughter and music,” she said. “It seems each month is better in attendance, and this is only our second year.”
Food and craft vendors so far include Stahl’s Smokehouse featuring Southern BBQ, brisket, macaroni and cheese, chicken, pork and armadillo eggs; The Mad Grilled Food Truck’s smash burgers, pizza, meatball cosmos, French dip and Loaded Mad Griller; Pelican’s Snoballs’ original New Orleans shaved ice; Gina’s Scoops, with Penn State ice cream and milkshakes; Nannie’s Sensational Sweets featuring super-sized whoopie pies and prepackaged fudge; The Pretzel Hut, with pretzels, lemonade, iced tea and iced coffee drinks; Warrior Run Woman’s Club’s chicken salad croissants, lottery tickets and soda; Baked On The Hill polymer clay earrings and accessories; and Arthur’s Pet Pantry dime pitch.
“Pam did a great job with the different food trucks and vendors that were there (last year), and we had a better turnout every week than we ever guessed,” Diehl said.
“We’re looking forward to another successful community event,” Showers said, “Keeping it ‘Inn’ town.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com