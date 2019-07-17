The 100th God’s Holiness Grove Camp Meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday with a concert by Rejoicing Praise, a local trio.
The family camp continues through Sunday, July 28, with programming for children, youth and adults including services featuring the music ministries of David Sheets, Rod Horner and special guests such as Cynthia Davis, of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, and barbershop quartet Achording to Dad on Saturday, July 27.
A special concert featuring gospel mainstays The Talleys will be held Friday, July 26. This concert requires tickets, ranging in price from $10-15.
“People should be ready to come sing songs that will really move them,” said Debra Talley, who makes up the group with her husband, Roger, and daughter, Lauren. “We offer a big variety of styles — from gospel to inspirational to contemporary. We share what we feel God leading us to sing, and hope the message we provide helps draw people closer to Him while helping them through some of life’s struggles.”
Evening services are geared toward celebrating the 100-year milestone. Dr. Harry Wood and Dr. Jo Anne Lyons are scheduled to share messages during the week.
Camp meeting is held at the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground near New Columbia. For more information on all the programming, and to purchase tickets for the Talleys concert, visit www.centralpawccc.org