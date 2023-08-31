The Weis Center’s 36th season will kick-off on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. with a free concert by D.C.-based brass band DuPont Brass on the Weis Center Plaza.
Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The event is co-presented with Bucknell Basketball; patrons are encouraged to come early for free family-friendly events from 5-6 p.m.
Pre-concert activities will include: hoops on the Plaza — come play basketball with the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams, Meet the Teams: Autograph Signings, pics with Bucky the Bison, Bison Girls Dance Team showcase performance, Bucknell Cheerleaders appearance, corn hole, raffles and prizes.
Bucknell’s food truck The Flying Bison will also be parked on-site from 5-7 p.m. with snacks, drinks, and dinner offerings for a fee.
DuPont Brass is a one-of-a-kind, brass-driven supergroup from the D.C. Metropolitan Area. Originally composed of five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they have grown to a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists.
Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, DuPont Brass started professionally playing for weddings, banquets, and other private events in the surrounding area.
Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, DuPont Brass has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival.
Consistently touching the community’s hearts with their heartwarming testimony, DuPont Brass has been featured on WPFW’s “Live at Five” three times and the Washington Post Newspaper six times. Recently, they made their local television debut on WHUT’s “DMV the Beat” on PBS.
Through their training in classical and contemporary styles, DuPont Brass has developed a sound they’ve coined “Eclectic Soul” that mixes varied genres of music, including jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. In their latest effort, Music Education, DuPont Brass shows us why they are qualified to excel in both the education and performance arenas of the music industry. Filled with a diverse arsenal of musical styles, they present a catalog made with every kind of listener in mind.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by WNEP and Jazz at Bucknell.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Weis Center Concert Hall. Tickets are not required.
This engagement is made possible through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.