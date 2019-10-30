Innovative theatre company Manual Cinema will bring the classic gothic tale, “Frankenstein,” to the Weis Center’s stage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Manual Cinema is a performance collective, design studio and film/video production company that was founded in 2010 by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller, and Kyle Vegter.
The group combines handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and innovative sound and music to create immersive visual stories for stage and screen.
“What people can expect is a cinematic shadow puppetry and live music adaptation of Frankenstein,” said Kauffman. “The adaptation is fairly close to the novel, so we tell the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young, mad scientist,, and we also tell the story of his creation/creature.”
What makes this performance unique, though, is that Manual Cinema doesn’t just tell the story of Frankenstein, they also weave in the story of Mary Shelley (the author), herself.
“Mary Shelley was a pretty remarkable woman,” explained Kauffman. “She wrote Frankenstein when she was 18 years old, and basically invented the sci-fi genre at that age.”
Stories of Mary Shelley, Victor Frankenstein and his Monster expose how the forces of family, community and education shape personhood — or destroy it by their absence. Manual Cinema accomplishes that storytelling with a variety of methods that are all visible on stage to the audience, said Kauffman.
“We utilize overhead projectors, other kinds of animations on camera, a live music ensemble on stage,” he explained. “All of the things the audience is seeing are being created live on stage.”
If simply watching the show isn’t enough, a free, hands-on public workshop will be offered from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Weis Center.
“The workshops are some intro into the company and how we’ve gotten to this point — we have many feature length shows under our belt — so we take people through that a little,” said Kauffman. “Then we pretty quickly transition to hands on work …. we teach the workshop participants some of the basic techniques of our cinematic live theatre. They’ll get to do some hands on puppetry, work with overhead projectors, get to puppet and act on screen and they’ll devise their own little stories using our techniques.”
You don’t have to be particularly into puppetry or Frankenstein in order to enjoy the workshop, either.
“Our workshops really attract all kinds of people — those who have seen the show and are curious as to how we did it usually,” he said. “We also get lots of students. We try to tailor the workshop to the context of the show — we will do workshops for small children, professional development. You don’t need to be particularly into puppetry or theatre, or an expert at any of these things … it’s just a lot of fun for all kinds of different people.”
RSVPs for the workshop are required, as seating is limited. Register for the free workshop at: https://forms.gle/cfrabxssHcAumBRE9 or by calling 570-577-3925. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
This is the first season Manual Cinema is going on tour with Frankenstein, and it’s a show that Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, believes you won’t want to miss.
“Chicago- based Manual Cinema is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking theater companies in the entire world,” she said. “This production, Frankenstein, has received rave reviews throughout the country, including a three-week, sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and extended touring at the Under the Radar Festival in New York. Their artistry is truly unique and I encourage central PA audiences to take full advantage of this rare opportunity to experience Manual Cinema’s breathtaking and imaginative work.”