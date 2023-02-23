LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off March with music from the Irish ensemble Danú in the Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on March 3.
Hailing from historic County Waterford, Ireland, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. The group’s standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland are true events, featuring high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For over two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Their live DVD, “One Night Stand,” was filmed at Vicar Street in Dublin. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in New York City, along with major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience. The group’s popular recordings are available on the Shanachie label and live performances are often broadcast on NPR, the CBC and the BBC.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Asbury RiverWoods. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-performance activities from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Atrium. Activities will include three crafts: Tie-dye shamrocks, Beaded Shamrocks and Celtic Heart Knots.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.