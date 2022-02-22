Jazz enthusiasts will have two opportunities to catch some good tunes with performances by vocalist Nella and the jazz ensemble Reverso at the Weis Center, Lewisburg.
Nella will perform world music and jazz at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, with a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium.
Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown, fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence.
In a short time, she went from Berklee College of Music graduate to the winner of the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
That same year, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go), received acclaim from NPR and yielded the hit "Me Llaman Nella" ("They Call Me Nella"), which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube.
In addition, the title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 in any genre by The New York Times.
Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela, modern production, and Andalusian inspirations, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe. Not only has she packed venues throughout the U.S., Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, but she has also accompanied Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Carlos Vives, Luis Enrique, Susana Baca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Monsieur Periné, Caramelos de Cianuro and Guaco as a soloist.
Notably, Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi recruited her to join the A-list cast of his film “Everybody Knows” alongside Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz. Illuminating her talents, she performed songs written exclusively for the screenplay. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival to rapturous applause.
Tickets to see Nella are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors aged 62 and up, $10 for youth 18 and under, Bucknell employees, students and non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available to purchase in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
On Tuesday, jazz ensemble Reverso will perform for free at the Weis Center at 7:30 p.m. with a free artist talk at 1 p.m.
Reverso presents original compositions that bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music. The group traces the intersection of jazz and classical music back to Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy and their contemporaries. The group was described by Jazz Times as blending "pulsating motifs, long painterly lines, open fields and pointillist statements into a fascinating whole."
This trans-oceanic chamber jazz ensemble is co-led by trombonist Ryan Keberle and pianist Frank West and includes the acclaimed French cellist Vincent Courtois.
Keberle and West prove that jazz and "classical" music have become even more intertwined since they began to intersect and inspire musicians and composers more than 100 years ago, including among Ravel and his contemporaries such as Erik Satie, Igor Stravinsky and Darius Milhaud.
Reverso’s repertoire features original compositions by Keberle and West that draw particular inspiration from Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin," a suite for solo piano, and from the music of Les Six, a group of early 20th-century French composers whose members included Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Arthur Honneger and Germaine Tailleferre, the sole female member of the group.
Masks are required for both performances, as is maintaining social distance.
For more information about these events, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.