LAURELTON – In a small community library in the west end of Union County, a regular group meets regularly to share a love for crafting, and enjoy fun, relaxed fellowship. They warmly welcome newcomers, whether they want to simply have company while they work on their individual craft projects, or they want to share and learn.
For the past several years, the group has called themselves the West End Crafters. According to Deb Snare, the West End Library’s adult and teen program coordinator, the library – a hub of the small Laurelton community – has always been a place where a craft group has gathered in one tradition or another. Formalizing the group with a new name was her idea – one that she said came out of the interest she saw among patrons.
“I had people who were asking how to crochet, and people who like to sew, do cross-stitching, knitting, and crocheting,” she said. The West End Crafters group “gives people an opportunity to gather together, have light refreshments, and learn a new skill. It’s an opportunity for people already interested in crafts to spend intentional hours socializing, working on projects, and sharing knowledge.”
The group has remained small, having anywhere from four to nine people, depending on the time of year. And they are always ready to welcome new members and visitors. Snare said they have hosted visitors from out of the county who have come to learn a particular skill such as knitting or crocheting, as well as those who have just tagged along with a friend.
“We’ve had new friendships form, old friendships strengthened,” Snare said. “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere…Great conversation, and lots of laughter.”
The group will often watch videos on a Smart Board about new skills or to learn a certain stitch or craft they are interested in. Being in the library, they have plenty of access to resources and videos online. Snare said she is looking into possibly starting a quilting class.
But for the most part, she said, members bring whatever project they might be working on their own. Recently, one of the members was painting birdhouses that her husband builds, which they were going to give away as Christmas gifts.
Many of the group members, Snare said, are also volunteers for the library, and have worked together to make craft items for small fundraisers to support the library’s ongoing programs and need for resources.
Barbara Weishaar, of Laurelton, has been involved with West End Crafters for over a year. She doesn’t describe herself as a particularly “crafty” person, but she had a desire to learn.
“I was very envious of people who could make such lovely things,” she said. “I always wanted to learn to crochet, and I thought this was my chance. I also thought this would be a chance to get to know some new people.”
She was right.
“I feel that I have benefited greatly by being part of this group,” she said. “I have met several lovely ladies that I now consider friends. We talk and laugh and just enjoy ourselves while working on the project of our choice. Sometimes we are able to help each other.”
For example, when one of the ladies was trying to complete an afghan for her granddaughter, and found she wasn't going to meet her deadline, Weishaar said, “Several of us put our projects aside, pitched in, and helped her finish it on time.”
The West End Crafters meet from 1 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of most months at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road. There is no fee for the program. Participants are asked to bring their own craft materials. Donated yarn is available at the library.
The group is typically for adults 18 and over, but they welcome homeschool groups, and during the summer, they welcome youth attending with their parents.
For registration or other information, call 570-922-4773.