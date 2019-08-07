The Union County West End Fair and the Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival will both continue through Saturday with plenty of food, entertainment, and activities to keep the summer celebration momentum going.
The Union County West End Fairgrounds in Laurelton will be alive with plenty of rides, food, livestock shows, tractor pulls, and quality entertainment over the next three days. Today, a 4H and FFA tractor driving contest will begin at 9 a.m.; light farm tractor pulls and interstate sanctioned mini rod pulls will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m.; and a livestock dress-up parade will be held at 7 p.m. The livestock benefit auction, which is raising money to improve and maintain the livestock area, will end at 6 p.m. Entertainment tonight will be by the nationally-popular contemporary Christian music band, Unspoken, with special guest Bonray.
Unspoken recently released a new album, “Reason,” and is gearing up for a new tour alongside contemporary Christian band Stars Go Dim and singer Caitie Hurst.
On Friday, a 4H and FFA livestock sale will be held from 7 to 10 p.m., and Pro Pulling League and east coast sanctioned truck and tractor pulls will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Entertainment that evening at 8 p.m. will be by Relinquish, a country-pop, contemporary Christian music band based out of Roanoke.
Lead singer and founder of the band, Luke Fortner, said they performed at the Union County West End Fair two years ago along with Building 429.
Besides the fair festivities and people, he said, the band especially remembers the fair’s famous sticky buns. “We are pumped to be returning!” he said. They plan to perform several originals as well as a few covers.
The four-piece band was founded in 2010, the same year the band members graduated high school.
A biography of the band states that their goal is “to inspire and motivate their listener, sharing deeper themes and galvanizing messages.”
They perform at a wide variety of venues, with the goal of bringing the message of “unity, hope and faith” to their audiences. They plan to release a new full-length album this year. The band has performed alongside national contemporary Christian music artists such as For King & Country, Zach Williams, Bethel Music, Unspoken, Finding Favour, Sanctus Real, Hawk Nelson, Colton Dixon and more.
On Saturday, the Union County West End Fair will feature country singer Adam Yarger with special guest Lenny Martinelli, at 7 p.m. The day will also offer Kids Day Activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and free admission to children up to 12 years old with the donation of a non-perishable food item. The day will also include a giant ice cream sundae at noon, poultry show at 2 p.m., a fire company parade at 3 p.m., old fashioned games at 3 p.m., and interstate sanctioned tractor pulls and farm tractor pulls from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
The Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival will also continue today through Saturday, with rides, games, carnival food, and plenty of other offerings. Today, the week’s large and well-attended parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. The day will also include a turkey and filling dinner, available for purchase beginning at 4:30 p.m., and entertainment by Lucky Afternoon at 7 p.m. On Friday, a fireworks display by SkyShooter Displays will be held at 10:30 p.m. Friday’s dinner will be ham and scalloped potatoes, and entertainment at 7 p.m. will be provided by JESSE.
According to JESSE’s drummer, Ken McCartney, it’s been at least 10 years since the band played at the Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival. He said the audience can expect to hear them play music by George Thorogood, INXS, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Billy Squire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and much more.
“The biggest thing we look forward to when performing is our large following and our crowd dancing and having a great time,” McCartney said, adding, “Carnival shows are great because they bring people from all around and give us a chance to perform for people who have never seen or heard of us before.”
Saturday at the carnival will feature a late night Jackpot Bingo, a barbecue chicken dinner, and entertainment by Into the Spin at 7 p.m.
Lunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The carnival is Reliance Hose Company No. 1’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Rylan Ebright, president of the company, said proceeds from the week’s events help to provide for nearly 50 percent of their annual budget.