As the Union County West End Fair nears an impressive 100-year milestone anniversary, it continues to provide visitors with top-notch entertainment as well as education about agriculture, which the west end of Union County knows well.
According to Dennis Boop, fair association president, the fair draws around 20,000 to 30,000 people for the week. He credits its continued popularity and success to the many faithful volunteers and sponsors, along with their concentrated efforts each year to keep the admission cost low.
This year’s state fair theme, chosen by the Department of Agriculture, is “Fairs Feature Agriculture,” and that’s something that the Union County West End Fair has always done well. From backyard gardening to full-fledged farming operations, knowledgeable individuals at the fair provide the public with first-hand education on the latest regulations. And, according to Boop, a farmer himself, it’s a great time to remind people of the importance of agriculture — the backbone of the economy — and the need for each generation to continue farming. Many local farmers stay the whole week of the fair to talk to anyone who may have questions.
The fair’s exhibits include contests for categories including homemade crafts, baked goods, produce, and livestock. Boop said the entries continue to increase each year, in part due to new Future Farmers of America chapters in Lewisburg and Milton. This year, they constructed a larger hog barn due to that increase.
The Union County West End Fair also features plenty of rides and food, pageant contests, and tractor pulls throughout the week. Special events include a livestock benefit auction Aug. 6 to 8, with proceeds used for improving and maintaining the livestock area; a car and truck show on Aug. 4; and free admission benefits and special activities for a Kids and Family Day on Aug. 10, Military Monday, and Senior Citizen’s Day on Tuesday. A fire company parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The fair is also known for offering some well-known local as well as national acts on its stage each evening. Boop said country and contemporary Christian music genres continue to be in demand in the region and draw large crowds to the fairgrounds. On Thursday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m., the popular contemporary Christian band Unspoken will be performing along with special guests Bonray.
Chad Mattson, lead singer of Unspoken, said he grew up in an area where there was a popular county fair, so he’s always excited to perform at venues like this and share the message that the band has been spreading for the past 16 years. “Add some fair food in there, and you’ve made our day wonderful,” he joked.
The band recently finished up its “Just Give Me Jesus” spring tour, and are gearing up for another tour to feature their new album “Reason”. The tour will include performances by contemporary Christian band Stars Go Dim and singer Caitie Hurst. Every time Mattson and his bandmates step onto the stage, they don’t just offer quality entertainment — although they do that well — they also offer a message they hope will transform their listeners’ hearts.
“Every time we go out to play, the hope is that we point people to Jesus, who loves us in whatever condition we find ourselves in and accepts us in that condition as well,” Mattson said. “We’re accepted and loved, regardless of what we’re going through and what we’re even doing. The kingdom of God is always wide open for anyone who wants to come in and be a part of the family.”
After understanding that “Jesus is the way, the truth and the life,” he added, “our lives are filled with love, peace and joy — things that money can’t buy and this world can’t provide.”
Mattson said this is the message that transformed his own life and actually led him to a career — and calling — in music.
He grew up in the church, and is grateful for parents who taught him about Jesus, who loved him and died for him, he said. But even while he spent a lot of time in the church and at youth camps and retreats, he later saw how he had never really experienced a personal relationship with God. After struggling with a drug addiction, he finally realized what he had been missing.
“My addiction put me in a place of desperation and hopelessness, which forced me to really seek after God,” he said. “As I started to do that, He started to change me in a way that I can’t even begin to explain.”
Music was not a career aspiration at that time, and was not really even a big part of his life, other than strumming a few chords on his guitar and singing in his room from time to time. But when his surrender to Jesus Christ led to a radical, positive transformation in his life, he said, “I wanted to share with everybody that I could. And I figured, I think I can sing, so I’ll go out and sing on the street corners or open mic nights or in New York City subways, or whatever, and maybe I’d be able to get people’s attention and be able to talk about the Lord.”
Soon, music became the way that he said God empowered him to share this transformational message.
Each day, in the midst of busy days and touring schedules, he is intentional about seeking to grow that personal relationship with God, he said — “where the contentment and peace and confidence and all of these things that we need, comes from.” In quiet time alone with Him, he said, “God’s Spirit will lead us to the things that are close to His heart.”
During the concert at the Union County West End Fair, Mattson said the band is looking forward to not only hanging out with friends in the northeast — where most of them are originally from — but also to provide a meaningful message through fun and encouragement from the stage, as well as at a more personal level: “We’ll be out there hugging and praying and hanging with people throughout the night,” Mattson said.